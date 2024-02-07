A bombing at an independent candidate’s election office kills 10 in Pakistan ahead of elections

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A bomb exploded at an election office of an independent candidate in southwest Pakistan on Wednesday, the day before parliamentary elections are to be held, killing at least 10 people and wounding more than a dozen others, officials said.

The attack happened in Pashin, a district in Baluchistan province, said Jan Achakzai, the spokesperson for the provincial government. He said the wounded are being transported to a nearby hospital, and police said some of them were listed in critical condition.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which came a day before Pakistan holds parliamentary elections.

The Associated Press