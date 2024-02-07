A man accused of killing his girlfriend in Massachusetts escapes from police custody in Kenya

By Tom Odula, The Associated Press

Posted February 7, 2024 10:54 pm.

Last Updated February 7, 2024 10:56 pm.

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A man awaiting extradition on a Massachusetts warrant alleging he killed his girlfriend and left her body in a car at a Boston airport escaped from police custody in Kenya, police said Thursday.

Kevin Adam Kinyanjui Kangethe slipped out of the police station and jumped into one of the privately owned minivans that are the main transportation source in Kenya, Nairobi police chief Adamson Bungei said. A fresh search for him began immediately.

The police chief said he rushed to the station when he learned of the escape. “We have arrested the officers who were on duty when he escaped to explain how it happened. It is just embarrassing to us,” he said.

Kangethe, 40, had been detained pending a ruling on whether he should be extradited to face a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of Margaret Mbitu on Oct. 31, 2023.

Massachusetts State Police said in early November that Kangethe had left her body in a car at Logan International Airport and boarded a flight to Kenya. Massachusetts officials said they were working with Kenyan authorities to locate him, and he was arrested in a nightclub on Jan. 30 after being on the run for three months.

A police official told the Associated Press that Kangethe told them he had renounced his U.S. citizenship. The police official, who insisted on anonymity in order speak freely about an ongoing investigation, said had Kangethe been an American citizen, he would have been repatriated without a court process.

The court approved a police application for him to be detained for 30 days while the extradition issue was heard.

On Feb. 2, prosecutor Vincent Monda asked the court to endorse the U.S. warrant for Kangethe’s arrest and issue directions for the extradition proceedings.

The suspect’s lawyer sought directions on surrendering Kangethe to the U.S. and opposed his continuing detention as disregarding his rights.

Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina was to give further directions on the matter and issue orders related to the bond issue on Monday, February 9.

Mbitu, a health care aide in Halifax, was last seen leaving work Oct. 30 and reported missing by her family. The preliminary investigation showed Mbitu had left her workplace and travelled with Kangethe to Lowell, where he lived, the prosecution said.

Police have been ranked as Kenya’s most corrupt institution for decades, and his escape raised suspicions that bribes were paid for his freedom. Other suspected killers have escaped police custody in the past.

On Oct. 14, 2021, Masten Wanjala, who had confessed to killing 10 children in his hometown of Bungoma in western Kenya, reportedly escaped from police cells in Nairobi under unclear circumstances. A mob in his hometown traced him to a house and beat him to death a couple of days later.

Tom Odula, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

City council approves motion to reverse tobogganing ban at 45 hills
City council approves motion to reverse tobogganing ban at 45 hills

Despite the lack of snow this winter, Torontonians can now go tobogganing on any of the 45 hills the city previously deemed "unsafe." Toronto City Council voted 21-3 in favour of removing its tobogganing...

5m ago

Maple Leafs captain John Tavares in $8M tax dispute with Canada Revenue Agency
Maple Leafs captain John Tavares in $8M tax dispute with Canada Revenue Agency

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is taking the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) to court in a tax dispute of over $8 million. Court documents show Tavares filed an appeal through his lawyers last...

4h ago

Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations
Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations

Five people have been charged by Peel Region's Extortion Investigative Task Force in connection with a series of incidents throughout the GTA including mischief to property, threats, and firearms-related...

6h ago

Halton police recover $200K worth of stolen vehicles from Dubai
Halton police recover $200K worth of stolen vehicles from Dubai

Halton police and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) have recovered four stolen vehicles from Dubai, with an approximate value of $200,000. This investigation relates to the March 2023 seizure...

7h ago

Top Stories

City council approves motion to reverse tobogganing ban at 45 hills
City council approves motion to reverse tobogganing ban at 45 hills

Despite the lack of snow this winter, Torontonians can now go tobogganing on any of the 45 hills the city previously deemed "unsafe." Toronto City Council voted 21-3 in favour of removing its tobogganing...

5m ago

Maple Leafs captain John Tavares in $8M tax dispute with Canada Revenue Agency
Maple Leafs captain John Tavares in $8M tax dispute with Canada Revenue Agency

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is taking the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) to court in a tax dispute of over $8 million. Court documents show Tavares filed an appeal through his lawyers last...

4h ago

Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations
Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations

Five people have been charged by Peel Region's Extortion Investigative Task Force in connection with a series of incidents throughout the GTA including mischief to property, threats, and firearms-related...

6h ago

Halton police recover $200K worth of stolen vehicles from Dubai
Halton police recover $200K worth of stolen vehicles from Dubai

Halton police and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) have recovered four stolen vehicles from Dubai, with an approximate value of $200,000. This investigation relates to the March 2023 seizure...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:44
Suspect in Leslieville shooting fled country after murder
Suspect in Leslieville shooting fled country after murder

The final suspect in a Leslieville shooting that killed an innocent mother has fled to Somalia. Caryn Ceolin with how a suspect in a murder investigation was able to leave the country and the challenges now trying to track him down.

5h ago

4:23
Charges laid in extortion cases targeting South Asian community
Charges laid in extortion cases targeting South Asian community

A month after launching its Extortion Investigative Task Force, Peel Regional Police say dozens of charges have been laid in connection to a number of cases targeting the South Asian community. Faiza Amin reports.

10h ago

4:02
Suspect in Leslieville homicide believed to have fled Canada: Police
Suspect in Leslieville homicide believed to have fled Canada: Police

We now know the identity of a third suspect wanted in connection to the death of 44-year-old Karoline Huebner-Makurat. As Caryn Ceolin explains, police believe the suspect wanted in this case has fled to Somalia.

10h ago

2:44
The mysterious disappearance of a Scarborough father has family concerned
The mysterious disappearance of a Scarborough father has family concerned

Last August was the last time 22-year-old Kristopher Shamor Glen was seen. His mother is speaking out, hoping to get answers as to where he may be. Pat Taney reports.

11h ago

2:07
Unseasonal warm temperatures coming for Toronto
Unseasonal warm temperatures coming for Toronto

It's uncommon to see anything close to daytime highs of 10 C in February, but that's what is on the way in Toronto. Temperatures will gradually rise in the next 48 hours, with rain expected by the weekend.
More Videos