B.C. moves flavoured nicotine pouches behind pharmacy counters to protect kids

B.C. Premier David Eby speaks during a news conference in Vancouver on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. Flavoured nicotine pouches will now only be sold behind pharmacy counters in British Columbia in an effort to prevent youth from becoming addicted. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 7, 2024 6:55 pm.

Last Updated February 7, 2024 7:12 pm.

VANCOUVER — B.C.’s government has ordered that flavoured nicotine pouches only be sold from behind pharmacy counters in the province in an effort to prevent youth from becoming addicted.

The order signed by Health Minister Adrian Dix means buyers of the pouches, which contain up to four milligrams of nicotine, will have to consult a pharmacist.

Premier David Eby says the province is doing what it can to prevent children from coming into contact with the “hazardous” and “addictive” product while Health Canada works to address rules that allowed them to be sold in convenience stores and gas stations.

Eby told a news conference that nicotine use can cause changes in the brain of young people and the government wants to avoid them coming into contact with products that experts say are designed to appeal to children.

The pouches, available in a variety of flavours, are often sold under the brand name Zonnic and are marketed as a way to help adults quit smoking.

Colette Lees, a substance-use liaison with the Surrey School District, told the news conference the allure of nicotine products with enticing flavours and marketed as harmless alternatives to smoking “have proven to be a huge challenge” to youth who are often unaware of their addictive nature.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

City council approves motion to reverse tobogganing ban at 45 hills
City council approves motion to reverse tobogganing ban at 45 hills

Despite the lack of snow this winter, Torontonians can now go tobogganing on any of the 45 hills the city previously deemed "unsafe." Toronto City Council voted 21-3 in favour of removing its tobogganing...

33m ago

Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations
Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations

Five people have been charged by Peel Region's Extortion Investigative Task Force in connection with a series of incidents throughout the GTA including mischief to property, threats, and firearms-related...

3h ago

Halton police recover $200K worth of stolen vehicles from Dubai
Halton police recover $200K worth of stolen vehicles from Dubai

Halton police and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) have recovered four stolen vehicles from Dubai, with an approximate value of $200,000. This investigation relates to the March 2023 seizure...

4h ago

GTA driver sees rental car impounded hours before it was due back after being clocked at 175 km/h
GTA driver sees rental car impounded hours before it was due back after being clocked at 175 km/h

A fast driver had their rental car impounded right before the vehicle was due back after getting caught speeding on a GTA highway. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in a post on X on Tuesday evening,...

7h ago

Top Stories

City council approves motion to reverse tobogganing ban at 45 hills
City council approves motion to reverse tobogganing ban at 45 hills

Despite the lack of snow this winter, Torontonians can now go tobogganing on any of the 45 hills the city previously deemed "unsafe." Toronto City Council voted 21-3 in favour of removing its tobogganing...

33m ago

Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations
Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations

Five people have been charged by Peel Region's Extortion Investigative Task Force in connection with a series of incidents throughout the GTA including mischief to property, threats, and firearms-related...

3h ago

Halton police recover $200K worth of stolen vehicles from Dubai
Halton police recover $200K worth of stolen vehicles from Dubai

Halton police and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) have recovered four stolen vehicles from Dubai, with an approximate value of $200,000. This investigation relates to the March 2023 seizure...

4h ago

GTA driver sees rental car impounded hours before it was due back after being clocked at 175 km/h
GTA driver sees rental car impounded hours before it was due back after being clocked at 175 km/h

A fast driver had their rental car impounded right before the vehicle was due back after getting caught speeding on a GTA highway. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in a post on X on Tuesday evening,...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

4:23
Charges laid in extortion cases targeting South Asian community
Charges laid in extortion cases targeting South Asian community

A month after launching its Extortion Investigative Task Force, Peel Regional Police say dozens of charges have been laid in connection to a number of cases targeting the South Asian community. Faiza Amin reports.

7h ago

2:44
The mysterious disappearance of a Scarborough father has family concerned
The mysterious disappearance of a Scarborough father has family concerned

Last August was the last time 22-year-old Kristopher Shamor Glen was seen. His mother is speaking out, hoping to get answers as to where he may be. Pat Taney reports.

8h ago

2:07
Unseasonal warm temperatures coming for Toronto
Unseasonal warm temperatures coming for Toronto

It's uncommon to see anything close to daytime highs of 10 C in February, but that's what is on the way in Toronto. Temperatures will gradually rise in the next 48 hours, with rain expected by the weekend.
2:11
City Council may reverse toboggan ban
City Council may reverse toboggan ban

A motion to Toronto Council will be brought forward Wednesday to reverse the tobogganing ban put in place last month. Michelle Mackey reports on the changes that will be proposed.

23h ago

3:02
RapidTO bus-only lanes move ahead
RapidTO bus-only lanes move ahead

City council votes in favour of more study and consultation for added routes. Bus-only lanes along Jane Street could be in place by the end of 2024. Mark McAllister reports.
More Videos