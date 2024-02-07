Canfor Pulp Products announces sale of Taylor pulp mill for $7 million

VANCOUVER — Canfor Pulp Products Inc. says it’s entered an agreement to sell its Taylor pulp mill.

The mill in northeastern B.C., which produces bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp, is being sold for $7 million to an undisclosed buyer.

Canfor Pulp president and CEO Kevin Edgson says the new owner is committed to repurposing the site and developing a long-term plan that will benefit the community.

The sale is expected to close during the first quarter.

Just over a year ago, Canfor Pulp closed the pulp line at its Prince George mill, blaming a lack of fibre.

The company reported a loss for the third quarter of 2023, due in part to soft global pulp market conditions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CFX)

