Chilean ex-President Piñera drowned after a crash in a helicopter he was piloting, prosecutors say

Cecilia Morel, the widow of former Chilean President Sebastian Pinera, center, is embraced by relatives while receiving the remains of her husband at the airport in Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. The two-time former president died on Feb. 6 in a helicopter crash. He was 74. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

By Patricia Luna, The Associated Press

Posted February 7, 2024 2:36 pm.

Last Updated February 7, 2024 3:43 pm.

VIÑA DEL MAR, Chile (AP) — Chilean prosecutors on Wednesday released more details about the death of former President Sebastian Piñera, saying he drowned after the helicopter he was piloting crashed into a lake.

Piñera, 74, died on Tuesday after a flight over Lake Ranco, more than 560 miles (900 kilometers) south of Santiago. The crash remains under investigation, but bad weather conditions were reported in the area.

As more details of his death were released, tributes hailing him as a champion of democracy continued to pour in.

On Tuesday night, the former president’s body was taken to Valdivia for an autopsy. On Wednesday morning, Chilean President Gabriel Boric received Piñera’s body at Santiago airport, accompanied by his widow, Cecilia Morel, and other relatives.

The public can start paying their last respects to Piñera on Wednesday night, with a state funeral to be held on Friday.

Piñera was an experienced helicopter pilot, former Defense Minister Alberto Espina said Tuesday night, and was flying the aircraft in which three other people were also traveling. Of the four occupants, the other three passengers survived the crash.

The crash occurred shortly after takeoff in an area that Piñera knew well. The former president had a summer residence there, which he frequented for adventure sports.

After the news of his death on Tuesday, the political world reacted with messages of condolences, honoring the leader as a democratic beacon in a country once plagued by a military dictatorship. Thousands of Chileans paid tribute to him.

Piñera served two terms — from 2010 to 2014 and again from 2018 to 2022. Boric declared three days of national mourning. Piñera’s death came as Chile already was recovering from deadly wildfires in the county’s central region.

Piñera led Chile during moments of profound crisis, including a devastating earthquake and tsunami and during the coronavirus pandemic, in which Chile became one of the global leaders for vaccination.

He was also president during the rescue of 33 miners trapped in a mine in the barren Atacama Desert for 69 days that captured the world’s attention.

Jimmy Sánchez, one of the rescued miners, said that it was a pleasure to meet Piñera.

“I am very grateful,” Sánchez said. “He gave us our lives back.”

But his legacy was marred by his government’s violent repression of protesters in 2019, in which his government stood accused of using disproportionate force against demonstrators and torturing detainees.

Piñera was the first person from the political right to lead the South American country since Chile’s return to democracy in 1990.

He entered politics representing the center-right, which was the civilian support of the military regime. However, when he served as an independent senator, he voted against the extension of dictator Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990).

Patricia Luna, The Associated Press




Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations
Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations

Five people have been charged by Peel Region's Extortion Investigative Task Force in connection with a series of incidents throughout the GTA including mischief to property, threats, and firearms-related...

21m ago

GTA driver sees rental car impounded hours before it was due back after being clocked at 175 km/h
GTA driver sees rental car impounded hours before it was due back after being clocked at 175 km/h

A fast driver had their rental car impounded right before the vehicle was due back after getting caught speeding on a GTA highway. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in a post on X on Tuesday evening,...

3h ago

Police identify additional suspect in Leslieville shooting that killed Toronto mother with stray bullet
Police identify additional suspect in Leslieville shooting that killed Toronto mother with stray bullet

Police have identified an additional suspect in the murder of a Toronto mother of two who was struck by a stray bullet in Leslieville last summer. In a news conference at Toronto police headquarters...

19m ago

Council approves streamlined process to fight red light, photo radar tickets
Council approves streamlined process to fight red light, photo radar tickets

Toronto City Council has unanimously approved a streamlined method for drivers to fight tickets they receive from photo radar and red light cameras across the city. Council voted 26-0 in favour of using...

35m ago

2:07
Unseasonal warm temperatures coming for Toronto
Unseasonal warm temperatures coming for Toronto

It's uncommon to see anything close to daytime highs of 10 C in February, but that's what is on the way in Toronto. Temperatures will gradually rise in the next 48 hours, with rain expected by the weekend.

20h ago

2:11
City Council may reverse toboggan ban
City Council may reverse toboggan ban

A motion to Toronto Council will be brought forward Wednesday to reverse the tobogganing ban put in place last month. Michelle Mackey reports on the changes that will be proposed.

18h ago

2:30
Some teachers reporting higher rates of violence in schools
Some teachers reporting higher rates of violence in schools

A number of disturbing incidents at GTA schools is raising concerns about a rise in violence. Faiza Amin speaks with two teacher unions who say things are getting worse.

21h ago

3:26
Violent incidents at Ontario schools sparking concern
Violent incidents at Ontario schools sparking concern

Teachers unions are speaking out over what's being described as an alarming rise in violence at schools in the GTA. Faiza Amin reports on an issue that's taking centre stage for educators in Ontario.
2:49
'Let's get on with it', Mayor Chow introducing motion that would push RapidTO program forward
'Let's get on with it', Mayor Chow introducing motion that would push RapidTO program forward

Speed cameras and tobogganing are up for discussion at Toronto City Hall, along with a motion put forward in 2019. Mark McAllister explains.

