OHL player Connor Lockhart suspended indefinitely for police investigation

The Oshawa Generals and the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) have suspended Connor Lockhart indefinitely after learning the forward is under investigation by Durham Regional Police Service.

Lockhart will be suspended until the matter is resolved as underlined by the league and the team’s Code of Conduct.

The 21-year-old was originally selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NHL Draft by the Vancouver Canucks. The Ottawa native was not tendered a contract by the Canucks leaving Lockhart without an NHL deal.

Lockhart was traded by the Peterborough Petes to the Oshawa Generals for a third-round pick in the 2025 OHL Draft and a fifth-round pick in the 2027 OHL Draft.

In 37 games this season split between the Petes and Generals, Lockhart has 21 goals and 46 points.