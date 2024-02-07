Disney Animation’s ‘Moana 2’ announced for a Thanksgiving release

By Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

Posted February 7, 2024 4:51 pm.

Last Updated February 7, 2024 4:56 pm.

Moana and Maui are sailing back to the big screen, very quickly. “Moana 2” is coming to theaters in November, Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger said Wednesday.

Originally planned as a television series, the movie finds Moana journeying on a dangerous mission to the far seas of Oceania after getting a call from her ancestors. It is, the company said, “an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.”

“Moana remains an incredibly popular franchise and we can’t wait to give you more of Moana and Maui,” Iger said in a statement. The film will open in theaters on Nov. 27.

“Moana 2” was directed by Dave Derrick Jr. and will feature music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Mark Mancina, and Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa’i. No details were given about the voice actors.

The first film made over $680 million at the global box office and has been streamed for over 1 billion hours on Disney+. Dwayne Johnson is also at work on a live-action “Moana” for the company.

