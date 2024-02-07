Disney to invest $1.5 billion in ‘Fortnite’ maker Epic Games to create games, entertainment

FILE - The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Aug. 7, 2017. The Walt Disney Co. said Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, it is paying $1.5 billion for a stake in “Fortnite” maker Epic Games, working with the game developer to create a “games and entertainment universe” that will feature games, shows and characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar and more. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) AP

By The Associated Press

Posted February 7, 2024 8:15 pm.

Last Updated February 7, 2024 8:42 pm.

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. said Wednesday it is paying $1.5 billion for a stake in “Fortnite” maker Epic Games, working with the game developer to create a “games and entertainment universe” that will feature games, shows and characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar and more.

“This marks Disney’s biggest entry ever into the world of games and offers significant opportunities for growth and expansion,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement.

Disney said the two companies have already collaborated on “Fortnite” content, including the Marvel “Nexus War with Galactus,” which drew more than 15.3 million concurrent players.

