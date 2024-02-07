Does Spain’s popular Eurovision song ‘Zorra’ insult women or defend them?

Nebulossa perform at the Benidorm Fest 2024 Eurovision gala final in Benidorm, Spain on Feb. 3, 2024. The words of Spain's Eurovision song "Zorra," by Nebulossa which can translate to "bitch" or "vixen", is causing something of a social storm among conservatives and feminists while Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says he likes it. The song by Nebulossa has been chosen as Spain's offering for the Eurovision in May in Sweden. (Joaquin P. Reina/Europa Press via AP)

By Ciarán Giles, The Associated Press

Posted February 7, 2024 7:30 am.

Last Updated February 7, 2024 7:42 am.

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Eurovision song “Zorra,” whose title can be translated as an anti-female slur, is causing a storm among conservatives and feminists while Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says he likes it.

The song by the duo Nebulossa was chosen Saturday as Spain’s offering for the Eurovision song contest in May. The music platform Spotify had it as the most viral tune in Spain and No. 3 worldwide Wednesday.

But there have been critics.

The Feminist Movement of Madrid filed a complaint about the song this week with state media and requested its withdrawal from Eurovision, saying it insults women.

One Spanish bishop, José Ignacio Munilla, said the song “denigrates” women and was evidence of a cultural crisis in Spain.

Spanish National Television and the duo have decided to translate the title “Zorra” as “ vixen” in English for the contest, although the Spanish word is more commonly associated with slurs.

Nebulossa singer María Bas argues that the song is in defense of women. Its lyrics describe how a woman is referred to as a “zorra” no matter what she does, and the song uses the word almost as a protest chant.

“I have often felt marginalized and mistreated, and that word has accompanied me for a long time until I decided to take control and let go all I kept inside,” Bas told state news agency Efe.

Both Spanish state broadcaster RTVE and the European Broadcasting Union, which organizes the contest, have approved Spain’s entry.

Asked his opinion on a television show this week, the prime minister said he liked the song and joked about how right-wing critics might have preferred the anthem of the former dictatorship of late Gen. Francisco Franco as Spain’s Eurovision submission.

“Feminism can also be fun,” he said.

Ciarán Giles, The Associated Press

Top Stories

1 in 5 Ontarians believe they will never be able to retire: poll
1 in 5 Ontarians believe they will never be able to retire: poll

An overwhelming majority of Ontario residents are concerned about covering daily expenses and nearly half say rising costs are stopping them from saving for retirement, a new poll suggests. The survey...

24m ago

Police to update Leslieville shooting that killed Toronto mother with stray bullet
Police to update Leslieville shooting that killed Toronto mother with stray bullet

Police are set to provide an update on the shooting murder of a Toronto mother of two who was struck by a stray bullet in Leslieville. Toronto police will hold a news conference at police headquarters...

1h ago

'National embarrassment': Council to vote on reversing toboggan ban in Toronto
'National embarrassment': Council to vote on reversing toboggan ban in Toronto

Even if there was snow, you couldn't go toboggan on many hills in Toronto, but that could soon change. Councillor Brad Bradford (Beaches-East York) is putting forward a motion to city council on Wednesday...

8h ago

'Like a time capsule': Woman's forgotten wallet found at Toronto mall 40 years later
'Like a time capsule': Woman's forgotten wallet found at Toronto mall 40 years later

As a young child, Vanessa Austin used to spend many weekends strolling through one of Canada's busiest malls with her family. It was during one of those visits to Toronto's Eaton Centre four decades...

9h ago

