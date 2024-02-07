El Salvador opposition warns it may ask to nullify congressional election results

A member of a feminist group holds a sign that reads in Spanish: "Bukele dictator," during a protest against the vote tally that delayed results in Sunday's election at the Salvador del Mundo square in San Salvador, El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Marcos Alemán, The Associated Press

Posted February 7, 2024 7:51 pm.

Last Updated February 7, 2024 8:26 pm.

SAN SALVADOR (AP) — As El Salvador’s electoral body begins a vote-by-vote count of last week’s election results, the political opposition warned Wednesday they could ask to nullify results of the legislative elections due to irregularities.

No one questions the victory of highly popular President Nayib Bukele, who won re-election with 83% of the votes, leading by a massive margin with 70% of the votes counted. Attention has been focused, instead, on the fight for the 60 seats in dispute in Congress.

Control of Congress is crucial for Bukele. He hopes to continue to waive fundamental constitutional rights in his war against El Salvador’s gangs, which has handed him his soaring popularity, and carry out other parts of his agenda.

Bukele already declared his Nuevas Ideas party had won 58 of the 60 congressional seats following the election Sunday night, despite just a tiny fraction of the count being made public.

Now, the vote count has become a subject of scrutiny after a number of irregularities and glitches resulted in the collapse of the system transmitting results. Because of the chaos, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal called for a manual recount of the legislative election votes and part of the presidential votes.

Manuel Flores, presidential candidate of the leftist Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN), said he planned to speak to other opposition parties about demanding that the results of the congressional elections be nullified, and that another round of voting be carried out on March 3, when local elections are held.

“The problem is that they want to hit the number” that Bukele claimed in his victory speech on Sunday, Flores said. “Fifty-eight, but it doesn’t add up.”

Flores claimed the election was a “fraud” less than an hour into voting on Sunday, and his party is among those that remain unpopular after years of corruption and failures to deliver on their promises.

Bukele’s Nuevas Ideas party’s majority in congress and a friendly court they stacked allowed him to dodge a constitutional ban on reelection. Opposition and electoral analysts also say a recent electoral reform the party carried out stacked the odds in favor of Bukele’s party, particularly in legislative and local elections.

The populist leader had already expressed concern about legislative elections. The week before Sunday’s vote, Bukele warned in a video plastered on social media and televisions across the country that if Nuevas Ideas loses seats in Congress “the opposition will be able to achieve its true and only plan, to free the gang members and use them to return to power.”

Other opposition groups like the Nuestro Tiempo party, VAMOS party and the conservative National Republican Alliance (Arena) echoed Flores’ concerns on the vote count. The parties said they were also considering asking for the results to be nullified, but were waiting for a response from the tribunal to a request they made for more information on the irregularities.

While electoral magistrate Noel Orellana said the tribunal had not yet received any requests by the parties to annul the results, their priority remains opening ballot boxes and counting all the votes.

“The most important thing now is to give an accurate count,” Orellana said.

Final vote counting will be supervised by representatives of the political parties, electoral prosecutors from the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the Human Rights Ombudsman’s Office and national and international observers, among others.

____

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Marcos Alemán, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

City council approves motion to reverse tobogganing ban at 45 hills
City council approves motion to reverse tobogganing ban at 45 hills

Despite the lack of snow this winter, Torontonians can now go tobogganing on any of the 45 hills the city previously deemed "unsafe." Toronto City Council voted 21-3 in favour of removing its tobogganing...

34m ago

Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations
Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations

Five people have been charged by Peel Region's Extortion Investigative Task Force in connection with a series of incidents throughout the GTA including mischief to property, threats, and firearms-related...

3h ago

Halton police recover $200K worth of stolen vehicles from Dubai
Halton police recover $200K worth of stolen vehicles from Dubai

Halton police and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) have recovered four stolen vehicles from Dubai, with an approximate value of $200,000. This investigation relates to the March 2023 seizure...

4h ago

GTA driver sees rental car impounded hours before it was due back after being clocked at 175 km/h
GTA driver sees rental car impounded hours before it was due back after being clocked at 175 km/h

A fast driver had their rental car impounded right before the vehicle was due back after getting caught speeding on a GTA highway. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in a post on X on Tuesday evening,...

7h ago

Top Stories

City council approves motion to reverse tobogganing ban at 45 hills
City council approves motion to reverse tobogganing ban at 45 hills

Despite the lack of snow this winter, Torontonians can now go tobogganing on any of the 45 hills the city previously deemed "unsafe." Toronto City Council voted 21-3 in favour of removing its tobogganing...

34m ago

Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations
Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations

Five people have been charged by Peel Region's Extortion Investigative Task Force in connection with a series of incidents throughout the GTA including mischief to property, threats, and firearms-related...

3h ago

Halton police recover $200K worth of stolen vehicles from Dubai
Halton police recover $200K worth of stolen vehicles from Dubai

Halton police and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) have recovered four stolen vehicles from Dubai, with an approximate value of $200,000. This investigation relates to the March 2023 seizure...

4h ago

GTA driver sees rental car impounded hours before it was due back after being clocked at 175 km/h
GTA driver sees rental car impounded hours before it was due back after being clocked at 175 km/h

A fast driver had their rental car impounded right before the vehicle was due back after getting caught speeding on a GTA highway. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in a post on X on Tuesday evening,...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

4:23
Charges laid in extortion cases targeting South Asian community
Charges laid in extortion cases targeting South Asian community

A month after launching its Extortion Investigative Task Force, Peel Regional Police say dozens of charges have been laid in connection to a number of cases targeting the South Asian community. Faiza Amin reports.

7h ago

2:44
The mysterious disappearance of a Scarborough father has family concerned
The mysterious disappearance of a Scarborough father has family concerned

Last August was the last time 22-year-old Kristopher Shamor Glen was seen. His mother is speaking out, hoping to get answers as to where he may be. Pat Taney reports.

8h ago

2:07
Unseasonal warm temperatures coming for Toronto
Unseasonal warm temperatures coming for Toronto

It's uncommon to see anything close to daytime highs of 10 C in February, but that's what is on the way in Toronto. Temperatures will gradually rise in the next 48 hours, with rain expected by the weekend.
2:11
City Council may reverse toboggan ban
City Council may reverse toboggan ban

A motion to Toronto Council will be brought forward Wednesday to reverse the tobogganing ban put in place last month. Michelle Mackey reports on the changes that will be proposed.

23h ago

3:02
RapidTO bus-only lanes move ahead
RapidTO bus-only lanes move ahead

City council votes in favour of more study and consultation for added routes. Bus-only lanes along Jane Street could be in place by the end of 2024. Mark McAllister reports.
More Videos