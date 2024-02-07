ExxonMobil to explore for oil and gas in offshore area under dispute by Guyana and Venezuela

By Bert Wilkinson, The Associated Press

Posted February 7, 2024 12:14 pm.

Last Updated February 7, 2024 12:26 pm.

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — ExxonMobil said it plans to explore for oil and gas in a disputed area off South America’s coast where the Venezuelan military had previously expelled two U.S. oil companies. The move could escalate tensions between Venezuela and neighboring Guyana, which awarded the exploration license.

Guyana considers the area part of its Essequibo region, but Venezuela has long claimed it as its own, holding a referendum in December in which voters supported a push to annex it.

Robert Persaud, Guyana’s foreign secretary, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that ExxonMobil has every right to work in that region “because it is within established Guyana waters in a fully demarcated area.”

The oil giant said Tuesday that it expects to drill two exploratory wells north and west of its prolific Stabroek block, where three oil fields are producing close to 650,000 barrels of oil a day.

The president of ExxonMobil Guyana, Alistair Routledge, told reporters that the concessions were granted by Guyana and that the company is committed to its operations despite the country’s ongoing tensions with Venezuela.

“We are not going anywhere,” he said.

Previous attempts to explore for oil and gas in that area have failed. In 2019, ExxonMobil was forced to abandon exploration activities after a Venezuelan military helicopter tried to land on a seismic vessel. And in 2013, officials aboard a Venezuelan gunboat detained the crew of a seismic vessel contracted by a Texas petroleum company for a week before releasing them.

The latest push by ExxonMobil comes as Guyana and Venezuela prepare to meet for a second time to try and diffuse the dispute over the Essequibo region. Following mediation talks in December, both sides agreed not to threaten or use force against each other but failed to reach a resolution.

Meanwhile, the U.S. government is increasing its military aid to Guyana and has promised to help buy new aircraft, helicopters, a fleet of military drones and, for the first time, radar technology.

Essequibo is a mineral-rich territory that accounts for two-thirds of Guyana and lies near big offshore oil deposits. Military confrontation with Venezuela appears unlikely for now, but several countries have echoed Guyana’s concerns over an annexation by its neighbor to the west.

Bert Wilkinson, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police identify additional suspect in Leslieville shooting that killed Toronto mother with stray bullet
Police identify additional suspect in Leslieville shooting that killed Toronto mother with stray bullet

Police have identified an additional suspect in the murder of a Toronto mother of two who was struck by a stray bullet in Leslieville last summer. In a news conference at Toronto police headquarters...

5m ago

Father of 2 missing for nearly 6 months. His mother is speaking out hoping to get answers
Father of 2 missing for nearly 6 months. His mother is speaking out hoping to get answers

For months, Monique Christina Glen has been sounding the alarm bells in regards to her 22-year-old son who has not been seen since August of 2023. “It’s not like him to disappear like this, not...

Speakers Corner

33m ago

1 critically injured in Scarborough apartment fire
1 critically injured in Scarborough apartment fire

Two people are injured, one critically, following a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in Scarborough. Fire crews responded to the second-floor unit of the highrise on Carabob Court, near Birchmount...

9m ago

Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations
Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations

Five people have been charged by Peel Region's Extortion Investigative Task Force in connection with a series of incidents throughout the GTA including mischief to property, threats, and firearms-related...

5m ago

Top Stories

Police identify additional suspect in Leslieville shooting that killed Toronto mother with stray bullet
Police identify additional suspect in Leslieville shooting that killed Toronto mother with stray bullet

Police have identified an additional suspect in the murder of a Toronto mother of two who was struck by a stray bullet in Leslieville last summer. In a news conference at Toronto police headquarters...

5m ago

Father of 2 missing for nearly 6 months. His mother is speaking out hoping to get answers
Father of 2 missing for nearly 6 months. His mother is speaking out hoping to get answers

For months, Monique Christina Glen has been sounding the alarm bells in regards to her 22-year-old son who has not been seen since August of 2023. “It’s not like him to disappear like this, not...

Speakers Corner

33m ago

1 critically injured in Scarborough apartment fire
1 critically injured in Scarborough apartment fire

Two people are injured, one critically, following a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in Scarborough. Fire crews responded to the second-floor unit of the highrise on Carabob Court, near Birchmount...

9m ago

Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations
Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations

Five people have been charged by Peel Region's Extortion Investigative Task Force in connection with a series of incidents throughout the GTA including mischief to property, threats, and firearms-related...

5m ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
City Council may reverse toboggan ban
City Council may reverse toboggan ban

A motion to Toronto Council will be brought forward Wednesday to reverse the tobogganing ban put in place last month. Michelle Mackey reports on the changes that will be proposed.

15h ago

2:30
Some teachers reporting higher rates of violence in schools
Some teachers reporting higher rates of violence in schools

A number of disturbing incidents at GTA schools is raising concerns about a rise in violence. Faiza Amin speaks with two teacher unions who say things are getting worse.

18h ago

3:26
Violent incidents at Ontario schools sparking concern
Violent incidents at Ontario schools sparking concern

Teachers unions are speaking out over what's being described as an alarming rise in violence at schools in the GTA. Faiza Amin reports on an issue that's taking centre stage for educators in Ontario.

21h ago

2:39
Suspects sought in deadly west end shooting
Suspects sought in deadly west end shooting

Police are on the hunt for suspects after a shooting near Lansdowne and College left one man dead. Shauna Hunt reports on the investigation.

23h ago

2:49
'Let's get on with it', Mayor Chow introducing motion that would push RapidTO program forward
'Let's get on with it', Mayor Chow introducing motion that would push RapidTO program forward

Speed cameras and tobogganing are up for discussion at Toronto City Hall, along with a motion put forward in 2019. Mark McAllister explains.

21h ago

More Videos