Father of 2 missing for nearly 6 months. His mother is speaking out hoping to get answers

Last August was the last time 22-year-old Kristopher Shamor Glen was seen. His mother is speaking out, hoping to get answers as to where he may be. Pat Taney reports.

By Pat Taney

Posted February 7, 2024 12:07 pm.

Last Updated February 7, 2024 12:10 pm.

For months, Monique Christina Glen has been sounding the alarm bells in regards to her 22-year-old son who has not been seen since August of 2023.

“It’s not like him to disappear like this, not for this long,” she told us in her living room which is full of pictures of the son she’s desperately seeking.

Kristopher Shamor Glen was last seen in the area of Finch Avenue West near Highway 427. He’s a father of two children, a 15-month-old daughter and a three-month-old son.

“He hasn’t even met his son yet. That just seems very weird to me,” his mother said. “That’s not something he would do.”

Glen reached out to Toronto Police and says she has spoken with two different detectives working the case. But she remains frustrated with the lack of progress.

I got no communication from the first detective,” she said. “But I was recently brought back in by another detective who appears to be starting over from square one.”

Complicating things is her son’s age. At 22, he’s an adult.

“Detectives have told me if he wants to go missing, he can go missing, but in my heart I know he didn’t just get up and disappear,” she said. “Something doesn’t add up.”

Glen has done a bit of her own detective work, speaking with friends and those who last saw him.

“Stories have switched and turned and have not been consistent, which worries me very much.”

Toronto Police confirmed with CityNews they are investigating the disappearance.

They’ve issued a missing person alert stating police are concerned about his safety.

His mother fears the worst.

“I think any loving, caring, rational mother or parent in general, their greatest concern would be the obvious. That maybe something has happened to him. That he’s hurt somewhere and needs help,” she told us.If he is, like the detective said, 22 years old, and he decides that he doesn’t want anything to do with anybody, fine. I want him to be found and let him tell me that.”

If that’s the case, Glen has this to say to her son.

If he does see this, he needs to come home and that whatever he thinks we can’t get through, we can definitely get through. And I love you. And you have two children that are waiting to see you.”

While she waits for police to work the case, Glen is also pleading with the public in hopes someone knows what might have happened to her son.

“If they know where this gentleman could be, please let somebody know or let him know your family’s looking for you, please come home.

Kristopher Shamor Glen is five foot three and weighs 135 pounds with a thin build and black hair. He is known to wear face coverings and durags.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-4300, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

