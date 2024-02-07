‘Girl on the Train’ author Paula Hawkins has new novel out in October

FILE - Paula Hawkins, author of "The Girl on the Train", poses for a portrait in London, on Feb. 19, 2015. Mariner Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Wednesday that Hawkins’ “The Blue Hour” is scheduled for Oct. 8. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File

By The Associated Press

Posted February 7, 2024 7:02 am.

Last Updated February 7, 2024 7:12 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — “The Girl on the Train” author Paula Hawkins has a new thriller out this fall, and will release it through a new publisher.

Mariner Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Wednesday that Hawkins’ “The Blue Hour” is scheduled for Oct. 8. Hawkins sets the story on a remote Scottish island, home to a famous artist who was abandoned by her husband and otherwise carries with her a complicated past.

“’The Blue Hour’ explores the tension between the need to belong and the desire to be free of the demands and expectations of others,” Hawkins said in a statement.

“I wanted to think about what the effect of being untethered from the world might be, how that might shape a person’s psyche. At the novel’s heart is an artist and her work, so I’m also dealing with perception and the search for meaning, how we interpret or misinterpret what we see in front of us, and the dark places toward which those ideas might lead.”

Financial terms for her book deal were not disclosed. Hawkins was previously published by Riverhead Books, a Penguin Random House imprint. “The Girl on the Train,” released in 2015, sold more than 20 million copies worldwide and was adapted into a feature film of the same name, starring Emily Blunt. Her other novels include “Into the Water” and “A Slow Fire Burning.”

