1 critically injured in Scarborough apartment fire

Two people are injured, one critically, following a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in Scarborough.

Fire crews responded to the second-floor unit of the highrise on Carabob Court, near Birchmount Road and Sheppard Avenue East, on Wednesday afternoon.

Paramedics transported a person in their 30s to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The second person, a male, is being treated for minor injuries.

Crews are investigating the cause of the fire, which has since been extinguished.

No further details have been released.