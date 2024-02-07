1 critically injured in Scarborough apartment fire

Toronto Fire Service truck.
Toronto Fire Service truck. CITYNEWS

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted February 7, 2024 12:34 pm.

Two people are injured, one critically, following a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in Scarborough.

Fire crews responded to the second-floor unit of the highrise on Carabob Court, near Birchmount Road and Sheppard Avenue East, on Wednesday afternoon.

Paramedics transported a person in their 30s to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The second person, a male, is being treated for minor injuries.

Crews are investigating the cause of the fire, which has since been extinguished.

No further details have been released.

