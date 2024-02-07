1 critically injured in Scarborough apartment fire
Posted February 7, 2024 12:34 pm.
Two people are injured, one critically, following a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in Scarborough.
Fire crews responded to the second-floor unit of the highrise on Carabob Court, near Birchmount Road and Sheppard Avenue East, on Wednesday afternoon.
Paramedics transported a person in their 30s to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The second person, a male, is being treated for minor injuries.
Crews are investigating the cause of the fire, which has since been extinguished.
No further details have been released.