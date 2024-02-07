Italian Olympic champion Jacobs reconnects with US family by moving to Florida ahead of Paris Games

FILE - Lamont Marcell Jacobs, of Italy, second right, crosses the line to win the gold medal in the final of the men's 100-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. At center is Fred Kerley, of the United States, who took the silver, and at right is Andre de Grasse, of Canada, bronze. Jacobs, the unheralded Italian sprinter who succeeded Usain Bolt as the 100-meter champion at the Tokyo Olympics, still feels like he has something to prove as he prepares to defend gold at the upcoming Paris Games. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File) Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Andrew Dampf, The Associated Press

Posted February 7, 2024 12:00 pm.

Last Updated February 7, 2024 12:13 pm.

ROME (AP) — The guy who won the biggest race in the Olympics now lives in relative obscurity inside a gated community in Florida.

Hardly anybody recognizes him.

Nobody bothers him.

And that suits Marcell Jacobs just fine after dealing with the chaos that surrounded his every move back home in Italy.

Because Jacobs, the unheralded sprinter who succeeded Usain Bolt as the 100-meter champion at the Olympics, still feels like he has something to prove as he prepares to defend gold at this year’s Paris Games. His new training base lets him keep the focus on the task at hand.

“Now in Paris (everyone) wants to beat me. (Everyone) wants to take my crown from my head and put it on his head … So I can’t wait to arrive in August and try to win again,” Jacobs told The Associated Press in a video interview from Jacksonville.

One of the few times he’s been recognized came when he went to the local utility office to turn on the electricity and water in his new home and the man who helped him realized he was talking to a gold medalist.

“My life has completely changed,” Jacobs said. “It’s another world.”

After two injury-plagued seasons, Jacobs made the decision to leave his longtime coach, Paolo Camossi, and join an elite training group in Jacksonville led by Rana Reider.

“I was losing motivation,” Jacobs said. “I needed a training group where I could compare myself against others every day. … It seems like starting all over again and that gives me a lot of energy and permits me to train at 100%.”

Reider’s group, known as the Tumbleed Track Club, also includes: Andre De Grasse, the 200-meter Olympic champion and the bronze medalist in the 100 behind Jacobs in Tokyo; Trayvon Bromell, a two-time world championship bronze medalist in the 100; Jerome Blake, a member of Canada’s medal-winning 4×100 relay team with De Grasse; and Abdul Hakim Sani Brown, who won a relay bronze with Japan at worlds in 2019.

All five sprinters could qualify for the Olympic final on Aug. 4 at the Stade de France.

“I needed a coach,” Jacobs said, “who wasn’t afraid to have the Olympic 100-meter champion in an Olympic year.”

AMERICAN ROOTS

Born in El Paso, Texas, to an American father and an Italian mother, Jacobs moved to Italy when he was 6 months old after his parents split. He didn’t see his dad again until a meeting was arranged when Jacobs was 13, and the relationship is still strained.

But being in Florida with his wife and two kids has allowed Jacobs to reconnect with the rest of his American family and improve his English. His grandmother, aunt and uncle live near Jacksonville, another uncle lives near Miami and at Christmas there was a visit with his brother-in-law in Texas.

“I’m at home without trying to be,” Jacobs said. “I’m reviving a relationship with the American part of my family that I’ve never been able to experience.”

GOLF AND GUNS

Being in Florida, Jacobs has also been able to feed his need for speed by attending the 24 Hours of Daytona.

“Motor sports and speed runs through my veins,” Jacobs said. “I grew up living with my grandparents and they were big motorsport fans. Every weekend we would go see a race.”

With a golf course in his backyard, Jacobs is also embracing a new sport.

“Golf isn’t easy because it requires a lot of patience and control, which is exactly the opposite of what we do,” Jacobs said, “Because (sprinting) is all about producing power, strength and speed.”

Jacobs also found time to visit a shooting range.

“I tried shooting both pistols and rifles,” he said, “for the thrill of it.”

ANSWERING CRITICS

Jacobs had never broken the 10-second barrier before 2021 and there were plenty of insinuating questions about his 9.80-second victory in at the Tokyo Olympics.

Despite having also won titles at world and European championships, he still faces doubters calling him “a one-race wonder.”

“A lot of people in Italy, too, they know me from the Olympics, so they’ve never known my story behind the Olympics,” Jacobs said. “They don’t follow track and field so they didn’t know me. They don’t follow me for real. So they a lot of times say, ‘Oh, you just won the Olympics and you’re finished.’ But it’s not true, it’s not (right).

“I focus just on myself and try to do my best, because every time you can find some people who have to tell you something and say to you, ’You do this and not this, or this and not this,’” Jacobs said, gesticulating so much that at one point he knocked over the phone he was using for the video interview. “This is the big lesson I’ve learned in these years.”

LYLES FAVORED

Noah Lyles, the American who swept gold in the 100, 200 and 4×100 at last year’s worlds in Budapest, was already the big favorite for Paris. A blistering 60-meter time of 6.44 seconds in Boston last weekend just reinforced his status.

“He showed that he’s in great form with a personal best,” Jacobs said. “He’s gaining confidence. … He’s definitely going to enter (the Olympics) as the favorite. But I prefer it that way. … I prefer it when nobody thinks I can win and then going out and winning.”

RACING SCHEDULE

Jacobs will likely return to competition in the U.S. in April before going to the World Relays in the Bahamas in early May with an Italian team that already backed up gold in Tokyo with silver at the worlds. Then he has big expectations for a home European Athletics Championships in Rome in June.

That’s when he’ll start to understand if his move to Florida paid off.

CRAZY LONG JUMPER

This isn’t the first time that Jacobs has made a major change in his career. He began as a long jumper before transitioning into sprinting full time.

His Instagram handle is still “crazylongjumper” and Jacobs has no plans to change it.

“That’s where I started and so that will remain forever,” Jacobs said. “Because you should never forget where you came from.”

___

AP coverage of the Paris Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Andrew Dampf, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police identify additional suspect in Leslieville shooting that killed Toronto mother with stray bullet
Police identify additional suspect in Leslieville shooting that killed Toronto mother with stray bullet

Police have identified an additional suspect in the murder of a Toronto mother of two who was struck by a stray bullet in Leslieville last summer. In a news conference at Toronto police headquarters...

10m ago

Father of 2 missing for nearly 6 months. His mother is speaking out hoping to get answers
Father of 2 missing for nearly 6 months. His mother is speaking out hoping to get answers

For months, Monique Christina Glen has been sounding the alarm bells in regards to her 22-year-old son who has not been seen since August of 2023. “It’s not like him to disappear like this, not...

Speakers Corner

38m ago

1 critically injured in Scarborough apartment fire
1 critically injured in Scarborough apartment fire

Two people are injured, one critically, following a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in Scarborough. Fire crews responded to the second-floor unit of the highrise on Carabob Court, near Birchmount...

14m ago

Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations
Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations

Five people have been charged by Peel Region's Extortion Investigative Task Force in connection with a series of incidents throughout the GTA including mischief to property, threats, and firearms-related...

10m ago

Top Stories

Police identify additional suspect in Leslieville shooting that killed Toronto mother with stray bullet
Police identify additional suspect in Leslieville shooting that killed Toronto mother with stray bullet

Police have identified an additional suspect in the murder of a Toronto mother of two who was struck by a stray bullet in Leslieville last summer. In a news conference at Toronto police headquarters...

10m ago

Father of 2 missing for nearly 6 months. His mother is speaking out hoping to get answers
Father of 2 missing for nearly 6 months. His mother is speaking out hoping to get answers

For months, Monique Christina Glen has been sounding the alarm bells in regards to her 22-year-old son who has not been seen since August of 2023. “It’s not like him to disappear like this, not...

Speakers Corner

38m ago

1 critically injured in Scarborough apartment fire
1 critically injured in Scarborough apartment fire

Two people are injured, one critically, following a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in Scarborough. Fire crews responded to the second-floor unit of the highrise on Carabob Court, near Birchmount...

14m ago

Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations
Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations

Five people have been charged by Peel Region's Extortion Investigative Task Force in connection with a series of incidents throughout the GTA including mischief to property, threats, and firearms-related...

10m ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
City Council may reverse toboggan ban
City Council may reverse toboggan ban

A motion to Toronto Council will be brought forward Wednesday to reverse the tobogganing ban put in place last month. Michelle Mackey reports on the changes that will be proposed.

15h ago

2:30
Some teachers reporting higher rates of violence in schools
Some teachers reporting higher rates of violence in schools

A number of disturbing incidents at GTA schools is raising concerns about a rise in violence. Faiza Amin speaks with two teacher unions who say things are getting worse.

18h ago

3:26
Violent incidents at Ontario schools sparking concern
Violent incidents at Ontario schools sparking concern

Teachers unions are speaking out over what's being described as an alarming rise in violence at schools in the GTA. Faiza Amin reports on an issue that's taking centre stage for educators in Ontario.

21h ago

2:39
Suspects sought in deadly west end shooting
Suspects sought in deadly west end shooting

Police are on the hunt for suspects after a shooting near Lansdowne and College left one man dead. Shauna Hunt reports on the investigation.

23h ago

2:49
'Let's get on with it', Mayor Chow introducing motion that would push RapidTO program forward
'Let's get on with it', Mayor Chow introducing motion that would push RapidTO program forward

Speed cameras and tobogganing are up for discussion at Toronto City Hall, along with a motion put forward in 2019. Mark McAllister explains.

21h ago

More Videos