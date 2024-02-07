Japan court approves a transgender man’s request for legal recognition without needing surgery

By Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

Posted February 7, 2024 10:21 am.

Last Updated February 7, 2024 10:26 am.

TOKYO (AP) — A court in western Japan on Wednesday approved a transgender man’s request to have his gender changed in official records without undergoing sterilization surgery, the first known ruling of its kind since the country’s top court struck down a surgery requirement for such record changes.

The Okayama Family Court’s Tsuyama Branch said Tacaquito Usui, 50, could get the gender listed for him in his family registry updated to male. Usui original application for the revision was rejected five years ago.

“It’s like I’m standing at the start line of my new life,” he said during a televised news conference after Wednesday’s ruling came out. “I’m so excited.”

Japan’s Supreme Court ruled in October that a provision of a 20-year-old law that made the removal of reproductive organs a precondition for the legal recognition of gender changes was unconstitutional. The ruling, however, only applied to the sterilization provision and did not address the constitutionality of requiring other procedures.

The Okayama court found that the hormone therapy Usui received made him eligible for gender affirmation. Usui welcomed the recognition, saying he thinks the law in Japan might be evolving faster than the public awareness.

Many LGBTQ+ people in Japan still hide their sexual orientations and gender identities due to fear of discrimination at work and schools. The country remains the only Group of Seven member that does not allow same-sex marriages.

Activists have pressed for greater rights and protections. But change has come slowly in a country of conformity with a conservative government that sticks to traditional paternalistic values and is reluctant to accept gender, sexual and family diversity,

The law that the Supreme Court addressed in its ruling took effect in 2004. It stated that individuals who wanted to register a gender change needed to have reproductive organs, including testes or ovaries, removed. They also were required to have a body that “appears to have parts that resemble the genital organs” of their expressed gender.

More than 10,000 Japanese have since had their genders officially changed, according to court documents from another court case. A court in central Japan noted in last year’s case that sterilization surgery was not required in most of the approximately 50 European and central Asian countries that have laws that allow gender changes on official documents.

Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police identify additional suspect in Leslieville shooting that killed Toronto mother with stray bullet
Police identify additional suspect in Leslieville shooting that killed Toronto mother with stray bullet

Police have identified an additional suspect in the murder of a Toronto mother of two who was struck by a stray bullet in Leslieville last summer. In a news conference at Toronto police headquarters...

updated

19m ago

Former RCMP intelligence official to serve 7 more years for breaking secrets law
Former RCMP intelligence official to serve 7 more years for breaking secrets law

A judge has sentenced a former RCMP intelligence official to 14 years in prison for breaching Canada's secrets law. Ontario Superior Court Justice Robert Maranger handed the sentence today to Cameron...

breaking

25m ago

1 in 5 Ontarians believe they will never be able to retire: poll
1 in 5 Ontarians believe they will never be able to retire: poll

An overwhelming majority of Ontario residents are concerned about covering daily expenses and nearly half say rising costs are stopping them from saving for retirement, a new poll suggests. The survey...

3h ago

Prince William returns to public duties at a time when the UK monarchy needs him more than ever
Prince William returns to public duties at a time when the UK monarchy needs him more than ever

Prince William returned to royal duties Wednesday for the first time since his father, King Charles III, announced his cancer diagnosis and his wife Kate was hospitalized for abdominal surgery. William...

1h ago

Top Stories

Police identify additional suspect in Leslieville shooting that killed Toronto mother with stray bullet
Police identify additional suspect in Leslieville shooting that killed Toronto mother with stray bullet

Police have identified an additional suspect in the murder of a Toronto mother of two who was struck by a stray bullet in Leslieville last summer. In a news conference at Toronto police headquarters...

updated

19m ago

Former RCMP intelligence official to serve 7 more years for breaking secrets law
Former RCMP intelligence official to serve 7 more years for breaking secrets law

A judge has sentenced a former RCMP intelligence official to 14 years in prison for breaching Canada's secrets law. Ontario Superior Court Justice Robert Maranger handed the sentence today to Cameron...

breaking

25m ago

1 in 5 Ontarians believe they will never be able to retire: poll
1 in 5 Ontarians believe they will never be able to retire: poll

An overwhelming majority of Ontario residents are concerned about covering daily expenses and nearly half say rising costs are stopping them from saving for retirement, a new poll suggests. The survey...

3h ago

Prince William returns to public duties at a time when the UK monarchy needs him more than ever
Prince William returns to public duties at a time when the UK monarchy needs him more than ever

Prince William returned to royal duties Wednesday for the first time since his father, King Charles III, announced his cancer diagnosis and his wife Kate was hospitalized for abdominal surgery. William...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
City Council may reverse toboggan ban
City Council may reverse toboggan ban

A motion to Toronto Council will be brought forward Wednesday to reverse the tobogganing ban put in place last month. Michelle Mackey reports on the changes that will be proposed.

14h ago

2:17
"Frankly, it's a way to get around the politicians"
"Frankly, it's a way to get around the politicians"

MP's will vote on a motion calling for a Citizens' Assembly to look at democratic reform. Fair Vote Canada says by convening a Citizens' Assembly, it would remove politicians from the process of reforming how MP's are elected.

17h ago

2:30
Some teachers reporting higher rates of violence in schools
Some teachers reporting higher rates of violence in schools

A number of disturbing incidents at GTA schools is raising concerns about a rise in violence. Faiza Amin speaks with two teacher unions who say things are getting worse.

17h ago

1:41
A virtual scrapbook for girls in science
A virtual scrapbook for girls in science

The Canadian Association for Girls in Science is asking Canadians from coast to coast to contribute their stories, thoughts and experiences about girls in science. Videographer Audra Brown with how they hope to spark an important conversation about

18h ago

2:22
Healthcare workers rally over staffing levels, quality of patient care
Healthcare workers rally over staffing levels, quality of patient care

Healthcare workers are demonstrating in downtown Toronto, calling on the Ford government to invest more in the health sector. Tina Yazdani reports.

21h ago

More Videos