Japanese fans excited to see Taylor Swift perform in Tokyo immediately after winning Grammy

By Richard Colombo, The Associated Press

Posted February 7, 2024 7:55 am.

Last Updated February 7, 2024 7:56 am.

TOKYO (AP) — Taylor Swift fans in Tokyo are excited to see America’s pop superstar’s first performance right after her latest Grammy win and the announcement this week of a new album.

Their excitement was running high on Wednesday as her fans dressed up in outfits inspired by her songs and albums, and posed for selfies in a certain way — all part of the package for adoring fans.

But those who were able to buy or get tickets through lottery draws for a spot inside the Tokyo Dome considered themselves the luckiest ones, such as Chiyuki Fujii.

After not seeing her idol in concert for five years, Fujii bought six VIP tickets, one for each of Swift’s four concert nights in Tokyo and two extra — for her boyfriend and her father — paying a total of 780,000 yen ($5,270) with her credit card.

Fujii said it was worth every yen.

Swift’s Tokyo tour is special to many fans because it comes just days after she set a record winning her 13th Grammy on Sunday, and her announcement that her new album “The Tortured Poets Department,” will be released April 19.

Swift, as part of her Eras Tour, is performing four straight nights at the Tokyo Dome, through Saturday. She will then head straight back to the United States to make it in time for the Super Bowl to see her partner and football star Travis Kelce play in Las Vegas.

Japanese fans prayed for her to safe and speedy flight back to the U.S.

“I hope Taylor can make it to the Super Bowl. I want to see both of them there together,” said Satomi Seki.

From the U.S., Taylor will have to return to Asia for the Australian leg of the tour later in the week, flying halfway around the world on her private jet. Those plans — and Swift’s use of her plane — have triggered criticism about additional carbon emissions and lavish spending.

___

Associated Press writer Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo contributed to this report.

Richard Colombo, The Associated Press

Top Stories

1 in 5 Ontarians believe they will never be able to retire: poll
1 in 5 Ontarians believe they will never be able to retire: poll

An overwhelming majority of Ontario residents are concerned about covering daily expenses and nearly half say rising costs are stopping them from saving for retirement, a new poll suggests. The survey...

25m ago

Police to update Leslieville shooting that killed Toronto mother with stray bullet
Police to update Leslieville shooting that killed Toronto mother with stray bullet

Police are set to provide an update on the shooting murder of a Toronto mother of two who was struck by a stray bullet in Leslieville. Toronto police will hold a news conference at police headquarters...

1h ago

'National embarrassment': Council to vote on reversing toboggan ban in Toronto
'National embarrassment': Council to vote on reversing toboggan ban in Toronto

Even if there was snow, you couldn't go toboggan on many hills in Toronto, but that could soon change. Councillor Brad Bradford (Beaches-East York) is putting forward a motion to city council on Wednesday...

8h ago

'Like a time capsule': Woman's forgotten wallet found at Toronto mall 40 years later
'Like a time capsule': Woman's forgotten wallet found at Toronto mall 40 years later

As a young child, Vanessa Austin used to spend many weekends strolling through one of Canada's busiest malls with her family. It was during one of those visits to Toronto's Eaton Centre four decades...

9h ago

