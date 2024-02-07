Laurentian Bank appoints three new members to its board of directors

Laurentian Bank of Canada announced the appointment of three new members of its board of directors. Laurentian Bank headquarters is seen Tuesday, April 5, 2022 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

MONTREAL — Laurentian Bank of Canada announced the appointment of three new members to its board of directors.

Board chair Michael Boychuk says Johanne Brunet, Jamey Hubbs and Paul Stinis have joined the board, effective today.

The appointments bring the board to 13 members, including chief executive Éric Provost.

Brunet is a professor of marketing at HEC Montréal and also serves on a number of other boards including as chair of the Quebec Liquor Corp. (SAQ).

Hubbs is a former executive at the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, while Stinis is a former BCE Inc. executive.

The new additions to the board come after Laurentian Bank appointed Provost as president and chief executive last year in a change that saw the departure of chief executive Rania Llewellyn and resignation of board chair Michael Mueller.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2024.

The Canadian Press

