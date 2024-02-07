Police to update Leslieville shooting that killed Toronto mother with stray bullet

Police are set to provide an update on the shooting murder of a Toronto mother of two who was struck by a stray bullet in Leslieville.

Toronto police will hold a news conference at police headquarters Wednesday morning where homicide detective are expected to talk about the fatal shooting of Karolina Huebner-Makurat.

Investigators say the 44-year-old was walking in the area of Queen Street and Carlaw Avenue around 12:30 p.m. on July 7 when she was struck by a bullet and killed. The incident happened near a consumption site at the South Riverdale Community Health Centre (SRCHC) following a physical altercation between three men.

Less than a week later, Damian Hudson, a 32-year-old Toronto resident, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the shooting. Several weeks later, police said 20-year-old Ahmed Mustafa Ibrahim of Toronto was charged with manslaughter, robbery and failure to comply with probation.

A third person, a 23-year-old woman from Pickering, is also facing charges that include accessory after the fact to an indictable offence and obstruction of justice. She was identified as a staff member from SRCHC.

Police had said they were still looking for a third shooting suspect.

Investigators will be providing their update at 10 a.m.