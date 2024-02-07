Liberals devote $28M to beef up fight against stolen car exports on eve of summit

Minister of Transport Pablo Rodriguez looks on as Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc speaks about auto theft in Canada, Wednesday, February 7, 2024 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 7, 2024 5:00 pm.

Last Updated February 7, 2024 5:12 pm.

OTTAWA — The federal government is earmarking $28 million in new money to help fight the export of stolen vehicles.

The government says the money will give the Canada Border Services Agency more capacity to detect and search containers with pilfered autos.

It says the funding will also enhance collaboration and information sharing with partners across Canada and internationally to identify and arrest those committing the crimes.

The announcement comes on the eve of a national summit on auto theft that will bring together government officials, industry leaders and law enforcement representatives from across the country.

It also follows pressure from the federal Conservatives, who have been pitching ideas this week to deal with the problem.

The federal government says an estimated 90,000 cars are stolen annually in Canada, resulting in about $1 billion in costs to Canadian insurance policy-holders and taxpayers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations
Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations

Five people have been charged by Peel Region's Extortion Investigative Task Force in connection with a series of incidents throughout the GTA including mischief to property, threats, and firearms-related...

22m ago

GTA driver sees rental car impounded hours before it was due back after being clocked at 175 km/h
GTA driver sees rental car impounded hours before it was due back after being clocked at 175 km/h

A fast driver had their rental car impounded right before the vehicle was due back after getting caught speeding on a GTA highway. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in a post on X on Tuesday evening,...

4h ago

Halton police recover $200K worth of stolen vehicles from Dubai
Halton police recover $200K worth of stolen vehicles from Dubai

Halton police and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) have recovered four stolen vehicles from Dubai, with an approximate value of $200,000. This investigation relates to the March 2023 seizure...

1h ago

Police identify additional suspect in Leslieville shooting that killed Toronto mother with stray bullet
Police identify additional suspect in Leslieville shooting that killed Toronto mother with stray bullet

Police have identified an additional suspect in the murder of a Toronto mother of two who was struck by a stray bullet in Leslieville last summer. In a news conference at Toronto police headquarters...

1h ago

