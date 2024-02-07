Medical examiner rules the decapitation of a baby during delivery was a homicide

Treveon Isaiah Taylor Sr., father of a baby who was decapitated during delivery, speaks at a press conference as his wife Jessica Ross wipes away a tear, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, at their lawyers office in Atlanta.  (Ben Gray/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Ben Gray 2024

By Sudhin Thanawala, The Associated Press

Posted February 7, 2024 3:21 pm.

Last Updated February 7, 2024 3:26 pm.

ATLANTA (AP) — A medical examiner has classified the death of a Georgia couple’s baby that was decapitated during delivery as a homicide, their attorneys announced Wednesday.

Treveon Taylor, Jr.’s parents have sued the hospital and the doctor who delivered him in July. Both denied any negligence.

The Clayton County Medical Examiner’s Office found the immediate cause of the baby’s death was a broken neck and said human action was to blame, according to an office statement distributed by attorneys at a news conference on Wednesday.

The boy’s parents, Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor Sr., say Dr. Tracey St. Julian delayed a surgical procedure and failed to seek help quickly when the baby got stuck during delivery. Instead, they say she applied excessive force to the baby’s head and neck.

“This is something that is clearly contraindicated,” their attorney, Roderick Edmond, who is also a physician, said Wednesday. “No credible, no reasonably competent obstetrician should ever do this.”

Attorneys for St. Julian said they reject the finding that the baby’s injury happened before death.

“The separation of the head from the fetal body occurred post-mortem and any assertion to the contrary is false,” they said in a statement. “Although tragic, that rare outcome has been reported in the medical literature and can happen in the absence of any wrongdoing by the physician, which is the case here.”

Scott Bailey, an attorney for St. Julian, said in a court filing in September that the doctor used “every maneuver a reasonable obstetrician would have employed” to deliver the baby when its shoulder got trapped.

“Dr. St. Julian is an experienced, well-trained, extremely competent physician who acted decisively and reasonably under these circumstances,” he wrote.

Bailey’s filing also asserted that the trauma to the baby’s head and neck occurred after death, in the process of attempting to deliver the fetus by cesarean and save Ross’s life. It accused attorneys for Ross and Taylor Sr. of making “salaciously false public statements” to the contrary.

The hospital where the baby was delivered, Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale, Georgia, has also said the baby died in utero, prior to the delivery and decapitation.

The hospital denied any negligence in a court filing in November, and spokesperson Melinda Fulks said she couldn’t comment Wednesday because of the pending lawsuit.

Clayton County police were investigating, with the possibility of referring the case to prosecutors, the medical examiner’s office said in its January 6 news release. An email to police was not immediately returned.

Sudhin Thanawala, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations
Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations

Five people have been charged by Peel Region's Extortion Investigative Task Force in connection with a series of incidents throughout the GTA including mischief to property, threats, and firearms-related...

23m ago

GTA driver sees rental car impounded hours before it was due back after being clocked at 175 km/h
GTA driver sees rental car impounded hours before it was due back after being clocked at 175 km/h

A fast driver had their rental car impounded right before the vehicle was due back after getting caught speeding on a GTA highway. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in a post on X on Tuesday evening,...

3h ago

Police identify additional suspect in Leslieville shooting that killed Toronto mother with stray bullet
Police identify additional suspect in Leslieville shooting that killed Toronto mother with stray bullet

Police have identified an additional suspect in the murder of a Toronto mother of two who was struck by a stray bullet in Leslieville last summer. In a news conference at Toronto police headquarters...

22m ago

Council approves streamlined process to fight red light, photo radar tickets
Council approves streamlined process to fight red light, photo radar tickets

Toronto City Council has unanimously approved a streamlined method for drivers to fight tickets they receive from photo radar and red light cameras across the city. Council voted 26-0 in favour of using...

38m ago

Top Stories

Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations
Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations

Five people have been charged by Peel Region's Extortion Investigative Task Force in connection with a series of incidents throughout the GTA including mischief to property, threats, and firearms-related...

23m ago

GTA driver sees rental car impounded hours before it was due back after being clocked at 175 km/h
GTA driver sees rental car impounded hours before it was due back after being clocked at 175 km/h

A fast driver had their rental car impounded right before the vehicle was due back after getting caught speeding on a GTA highway. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in a post on X on Tuesday evening,...

3h ago

Police identify additional suspect in Leslieville shooting that killed Toronto mother with stray bullet
Police identify additional suspect in Leslieville shooting that killed Toronto mother with stray bullet

Police have identified an additional suspect in the murder of a Toronto mother of two who was struck by a stray bullet in Leslieville last summer. In a news conference at Toronto police headquarters...

22m ago

Council approves streamlined process to fight red light, photo radar tickets
Council approves streamlined process to fight red light, photo radar tickets

Toronto City Council has unanimously approved a streamlined method for drivers to fight tickets they receive from photo radar and red light cameras across the city. Council voted 26-0 in favour of using...

38m ago

Most Watched Today

2:07
Unseasonal warm temperatures coming for Toronto
Unseasonal warm temperatures coming for Toronto

It's uncommon to see anything close to daytime highs of 10 C in February, but that's what is on the way in Toronto. Temperatures will gradually rise in the next 48 hours, with rain expected by the weekend.

20h ago

2:11
City Council may reverse toboggan ban
City Council may reverse toboggan ban

A motion to Toronto Council will be brought forward Wednesday to reverse the tobogganing ban put in place last month. Michelle Mackey reports on the changes that will be proposed.

18h ago

2:30
Some teachers reporting higher rates of violence in schools
Some teachers reporting higher rates of violence in schools

A number of disturbing incidents at GTA schools is raising concerns about a rise in violence. Faiza Amin speaks with two teacher unions who say things are getting worse.

21h ago

3:26
Violent incidents at Ontario schools sparking concern
Violent incidents at Ontario schools sparking concern

Teachers unions are speaking out over what's being described as an alarming rise in violence at schools in the GTA. Faiza Amin reports on an issue that's taking centre stage for educators in Ontario.
2:49
'Let's get on with it', Mayor Chow introducing motion that would push RapidTO program forward
'Let's get on with it', Mayor Chow introducing motion that would push RapidTO program forward

Speed cameras and tobogganing are up for discussion at Toronto City Hall, along with a motion put forward in 2019. Mark McAllister explains.

More Videos