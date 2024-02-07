No new restrictions on B.C. sex offender Hopley, who went on run: parole board

Accused child abductor Randall Hopley is led out of the Cranbrook, B.C., courthouse on Wednesday Sept. 14, 2011. High-risk B.C. sex offender Hopley, who went on the run for 10 days in November, will still be allowed overnight community leave with the approval of his parole officer, after the parole board decided not to impose new restrictions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 7, 2024 5:46 pm.

Last Updated February 7, 2024 5:56 pm.

VANCOUVER — High-risk B.C. sex offender Randall Hopley, who went on the run for 10 days in November, will still be allowed overnight community leave with the approval of his parole officer, after the parole board decided not to impose new restrictions.

Premier David Eby says he “can’t fathom” the ruling and it isn’t acceptable that Hopley, who abducted a three-year-old boy in 2011, has been “released again with the same conditions.”

The board says in a decision issued on Friday that Hopley repeatedly breached conditions of a long-term supervision order before walking away from a halfway house in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside on Nov. 4.

It says his release under the supervision order has been suspended four times since 2019 for breaches of conditions.

But the parole board says there’s no evidence the breaches were related to his authorization for overnight leave, and no changes were needed to the supervision order.

Eby, speaking at an unrelated event in Vancouver on Wednesday, says he’ll be reaching out to federal authorities about the system that allowed Hopley to be repeatedly released into the community “to put kids at risk.”

“It’s not acceptable. I’ll be reaching out to federal counterparts about this, so they can address this,” he said.

The board’s decision, which was made public on Wednesday, came after the Correctional Service of Canada recommended that Hopley be stripped of leave privileges.

Hopley received a 10-year supervision order after serving a six-year prison term for abducting the three-year-old boy in southeastern B.C.

He went on the run after failing to show up in court in November to face charges of breaching the supervision order, and the parole board cites police saying he faces additional charges for absconding.

Vancouver Sgt. Steve Addison told media after his arrest that police would recommend to Crown counsel that Hopley be denied bail and remain in custody.

The parole board did not immediately respond when asked if Hopley remained in custody.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2024.

The Canadian Press

