Non-emergency health services disrupted as Nova Scotia snowstorm cleanup continues

<div>Nova Scotia Health says non-emergency services in its Eastern zone will continue to be reduced following a weekend snowstorm. A truck is abandoned on a snow-covered street after a winter storm in Sydney, N.S. on Monday, Feb.5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Shane Wilkie</div>

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 7, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated February 7, 2024 4:12 am.

Nova Scotia Health says non-emergency services in its Eastern zone will continue to be reduced following a weekend snowstorm.

That zone comprises Antigonish and Guysborough counties as well as Cape Breton, where up to 150 centimetres of snow accumulated in some areas.

The health authority says its focus today will be on emergency and urgent care, and is asking patients to consider whether any non-urgent appointments can be rescheduled.

The provincial government says residents of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality and Eskasoni should avoid unnecessary travel, and that it’s hoping most roads will be clear by the end of the week. 

The regional municipality, which includes Sydney, the largest community on Cape Breton, says city hall will remain closed and transit services and waste collection are still paused.

The provincial government says more than 1,000 people are working around the clock using about 400 pieces of equipment to remove snow across Nova Scotia.  

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

'National embarrassment': Council to vote on reversing toboggan ban in Toronto
'National embarrassment': Council to vote on reversing toboggan ban in Toronto

Even if there was snow, you couldn't go toboggan on many hills in Toronto, but that could soon change. Councillor Brad Bradford (Beaches-East York) is putting forward a motion to city council on Wednesday...

5h ago

'Like a time capsule': Woman's forgotten wallet found at Toronto mall 40 years later
'Like a time capsule': Woman's forgotten wallet found at Toronto mall 40 years later

As a young child, Vanessa Austin used to spend many weekends strolling through one of Canada's busiest malls with her family. It was during one of those visits to Toronto's Eaton Centre four decades...

6h ago

Ontario teachers feel unsafe amid rising violence in schools, unions say
Ontario teachers feel unsafe amid rising violence in schools, unions say

After five students were charged with assault following a hallway brawl at Tommy Douglas Secondary School, two different teachers' unions say some of their members feel unsafe going to work. "There...

10h ago

Homicide investigation launched after 2 people found dead inside Richmond Hill home
Homicide investigation launched after 2 people found dead inside Richmond Hill home

York Regional Police have launched a homicide investigation after two people were found dead inside a Richmond Hill home on Monday. Officers were called to a residence in the area of North Lake Road...

13h ago

