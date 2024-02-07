Five climate protesters arrested after pink paint splashed on PM’s office building

A worker removes pink paint from the exterior of the entrance to the prime minister's office on Wellington Street in Ottawa on Wednesday, Feb.7, 2024. Five people are facing mischief charges after the Prime Minister's Office Building in Ottawa was doused with pink paint and downtown traffic disrupted by climate protesters this morning.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 7, 2024 2:16 pm.

Last Updated February 7, 2024 2:47 pm.

Five people are facing mischief charges after the building that houses the Prime Minister’s Office was doused with splashes of pink paint.

It is the second such protest in less than a year by Last Generation Canada, the self-described “civil resistance” group that claimed responsibility.

The group, formerly known as On2Ottawa, is committed to demanding government action on the climate crisis.

Spokesperson Laura Sullivan says the group also wants a national firefighters agency that could better prepare the country for wildfires.

Sullivan says more disruptions can be expected throughout the week.

Ottawa police say five people were arrested while blocking the intersection outside the building and all five face mischief charges.

“We are a non-violent civil resistance campaign,” Sullivan said.

In 2023, On2Ottawa staged multiple protests and acts of vandalism.

Their pink-paint targets have included a mammoth replica at the Royal B.C. Museum in Victoria; a Tom Thompson painting at the National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa; and the Toronto sign in Nathan Phillips Square in the city’s downtown.

They opt for pink because “it is a bold and eye-catching colour,” Sullivan said.

She said the organization is an environmental group, but is also focused on drawing attention to the human destruction wrought by climate change.

On2Ottawa protester Casey Hatherly also pleaded guilty to trespassing and paid a $600 fine after being arrested during the 2023 Juno Awards ceremony in Edmonton.

During a performance by singer Avril Lavigne, Hatherly walked onto the stage topless with climate protest statements written on her torso.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations
Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations

Five people have been charged by Peel Region's Extortion Investigative Task Force in connection with a series of incidents throughout the GTA including mischief to property, threats, and firearms-related...

25m ago

GTA driver sees rental car impounded hours before it was due back after being clocked at 175 km/h
GTA driver sees rental car impounded hours before it was due back after being clocked at 175 km/h

A fast driver had their rental car impounded right before the vehicle was due back after getting caught speeding on a GTA highway. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in a post on X on Tuesday evening,...

3h ago

Police identify additional suspect in Leslieville shooting that killed Toronto mother with stray bullet
Police identify additional suspect in Leslieville shooting that killed Toronto mother with stray bullet

Police have identified an additional suspect in the murder of a Toronto mother of two who was struck by a stray bullet in Leslieville last summer. In a news conference at Toronto police headquarters...

23m ago

Council approves streamlined process to fight red light, photo radar tickets
Council approves streamlined process to fight red light, photo radar tickets

Toronto City Council has unanimously approved a streamlined method for drivers to fight tickets they receive from photo radar and red light cameras across the city. Council voted 26-0 in favour of using...

39m ago

Top Stories

Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations
Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations

Five people have been charged by Peel Region's Extortion Investigative Task Force in connection with a series of incidents throughout the GTA including mischief to property, threats, and firearms-related...

25m ago

GTA driver sees rental car impounded hours before it was due back after being clocked at 175 km/h
GTA driver sees rental car impounded hours before it was due back after being clocked at 175 km/h

A fast driver had their rental car impounded right before the vehicle was due back after getting caught speeding on a GTA highway. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in a post on X on Tuesday evening,...

3h ago

Police identify additional suspect in Leslieville shooting that killed Toronto mother with stray bullet
Police identify additional suspect in Leslieville shooting that killed Toronto mother with stray bullet

Police have identified an additional suspect in the murder of a Toronto mother of two who was struck by a stray bullet in Leslieville last summer. In a news conference at Toronto police headquarters...

23m ago

Council approves streamlined process to fight red light, photo radar tickets
Council approves streamlined process to fight red light, photo radar tickets

Toronto City Council has unanimously approved a streamlined method for drivers to fight tickets they receive from photo radar and red light cameras across the city. Council voted 26-0 in favour of using...

39m ago

Most Watched Today

2:07
Unseasonal warm temperatures coming for Toronto
Unseasonal warm temperatures coming for Toronto

It's uncommon to see anything close to daytime highs of 10 C in February, but that's what is on the way in Toronto. Temperatures will gradually rise in the next 48 hours, with rain expected by the weekend.

20h ago

2:11
City Council may reverse toboggan ban
City Council may reverse toboggan ban

A motion to Toronto Council will be brought forward Wednesday to reverse the tobogganing ban put in place last month. Michelle Mackey reports on the changes that will be proposed.

18h ago

2:30
Some teachers reporting higher rates of violence in schools
Some teachers reporting higher rates of violence in schools

A number of disturbing incidents at GTA schools is raising concerns about a rise in violence. Faiza Amin speaks with two teacher unions who say things are getting worse.

21h ago

3:26
Violent incidents at Ontario schools sparking concern
Violent incidents at Ontario schools sparking concern

Teachers unions are speaking out over what's being described as an alarming rise in violence at schools in the GTA. Faiza Amin reports on an issue that's taking centre stage for educators in Ontario.
2:49
'Let's get on with it', Mayor Chow introducing motion that would push RapidTO program forward
'Let's get on with it', Mayor Chow introducing motion that would push RapidTO program forward

Speed cameras and tobogganing are up for discussion at Toronto City Hall, along with a motion put forward in 2019. Mark McAllister explains.

More Videos