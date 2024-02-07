Poilievre says he’s against the use of puberty blockers for transgender children

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre talks to media at a party caucus meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Feb.7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 7, 2024 10:19 am.

Last Updated February 7, 2024 10:42 am.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed this morning that he’s against the use of puberty blockers for children.

Poilievre gave that position on Parliament Hill after facing a barrage of questions about his views on gender-affirming medical treatments for transgender children. 

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced plans last week to ban puberty blockers and hormone therapy for children 15 and younger who have not already begun such treatments.

That spurred protests in Alberta and Ottawa and drew condemnation from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who accuses Smith of pushing an anti-LGBTQ+ agenda. 

Poilievre says he supports parents’ rights to raise their children as they wish, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should “butt out” of provincial decisions about schools and hospitals.

He says he believes “we should protect children and their ability to make adult decisions when they’re adults.”

