Police in Indian-controlled Kashmir say militants fire on workers from Punjab state, killing 1

Indian paramilitary soldiers arrive at the site of a shootout in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir,Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Assailants fatally shot a non-local worker and wounded another in the main city of Indian-controlled Kashmir late Wednesday, police said and blamed militants fighting against Indian rule in the disputed region for the attack. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted February 7, 2024 12:10 pm.

Last Updated February 7, 2024 12:12 pm.

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Militants in Indian-controlled Kashmir fired at two workers from the northern state of Punjab, killing one and wounding another, police said Wednesday.

Police blamed militants fighting against Indian rule in the disputed region for the attack in Srinagar. Officials did not immediately give further details.

Kashmir has witnessed a spate of targeted killings since October 2019, two months after New Delhi stripped the region of its semi-autonomy, removed inherited protections on land and jobs and cracked down on dissent and press freedom.

Dozens of Hindus, including immigrant workers from Indian states, have been killed in the attacks that also have targeted Muslim village councilors, police officers and civilians.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and claimed by both in its entirety.

Rebels in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir have been fighting New Delhi’s rule since 1989. Most Muslim Kashmiris support the rebels’ goal of uniting the territory, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

India insists the Kashmir militancy is Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Pakistan denies the charge, and most Kashmiris consider it a legitimate freedom struggle.

Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict.

The Associated Press


Top Stories

Police identify additional suspect in Leslieville shooting that killed Toronto mother with stray bullet
Police identify additional suspect in Leslieville shooting that killed Toronto mother with stray bullet

Police have identified an additional suspect in the murder of a Toronto mother of two who was struck by a stray bullet in Leslieville last summer. In a news conference at Toronto police headquarters...

10m ago

Father of 2 missing for nearly 6 months. His mother is speaking out hoping to get answers
Father of 2 missing for nearly 6 months. His mother is speaking out hoping to get answers

For months, Monique Christina Glen has been sounding the alarm bells in regards to her 22-year-old son who has not been seen since August of 2023. “It’s not like him to disappear like this, not...

Speakers Corner

39m ago

1 critically injured in Scarborough apartment fire
1 critically injured in Scarborough apartment fire

Two people are injured, one critically, following a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in Scarborough. Fire crews responded to the second-floor unit of the highrise on Carabob Court, near Birchmount...

15m ago

Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations
Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations

Five people have been charged by Peel Region's Extortion Investigative Task Force in connection with a series of incidents throughout the GTA including mischief to property, threats, and firearms-related...

11m ago

