Rapper Quando Rondo is charged with DUI in Georgia, where he already faces drug and gang charges

By The Associated Press

Posted February 7, 2024 12:19 pm.

Last Updated February 7, 2024 12:26 pm.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Rapper Quando Rondo has been arrested on charges of driving under the influence and reckless driving in Georgia, where he was already facing felony charges in state and federal courts.

The 24-year-old rapper, whose real name is Tyquian Bowman, was arrested by police on the two misdemeanor charges Tuesday in his hometown of Savannah, according to Chatham County jail records. He was released on a $4,600 bond.

Bowman was charged last year with state drug and gang charges in Chatham County Superior Court and with federal drug charges in U.S. District Court.

Bowman’s attorney, Jonah Pine, told WTOC-TV the latest charges stem from a wreck last July in which Bowman crashed his car into another vehicle. Prosecutors said that emergency responders at the scene gave Bowman a drug used to treat opioid overdoses.

Pine said prosecutors were going “an extra mile to heap more nonsense onto Quando Rondo.”

The crash happened less than a month after Bowman was indicted in the state case Prosecutors accused him of being a manager of an illegal street gang and conspiring with others to distribute marijuana and to buy pills of the opioid hydrocodone.

Federal prosecutors brought their own case in December, charging Bowman with conspiring to possess and distribute drugs including methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana.

As Quando Rondo, the rapper’s singles “I Remember” and “ABG” led to a deal with Atlantic Records, which released his debut album, “QPac,” in 2020. His follow-up album, “Recovery,” came out in March.

The Associated Press

