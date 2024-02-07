GTA driver sees rental car impounded hours before it was due back after being clocked at 175 km/h

OPP stunt driving charge
Ontario Provincial Police officers clocked a driver in a rental car at 175km/hr on Highway 403 in Mississauga. Photo: OPP

By Michael Ranger

Posted February 7, 2024 12:31 pm.

Last Updated February 7, 2024 12:43 pm.

A fast driver had their rental car impounded right before the vehicle was due back after getting caught speeding on a GTA highway.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in a post on X on Tuesday evening, say officers pulled over a driver in a rental car on Highway 403 in Mississauga.

The driver was clocked at 175km/h and was charged with stunt driving. They are also facing a 30-day licence suspension and the rental vehicle they were driving was impounded for two weeks.

Police say the rental was due back in two hours and the driver was forced to extend their rental agreement by 14 days.

Speeding 50 km/h over the speed limit constitutes stunt driving in Ontario. The charges comes with an automatic license suspension and vehicle impoundment.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police identify additional suspect in Leslieville shooting that killed Toronto mother with stray bullet
Police identify additional suspect in Leslieville shooting that killed Toronto mother with stray bullet

Police have identified an additional suspect in the murder of a Toronto mother of two who was struck by a stray bullet in Leslieville last summer. In a news conference at Toronto police headquarters...

7m ago

Father of 2 missing for nearly 6 months. His mother is speaking out hoping to get answers
Father of 2 missing for nearly 6 months. His mother is speaking out hoping to get answers

For months, Monique Christina Glen has been sounding the alarm bells in regards to her 22-year-old son who has not been seen since August of 2023. “It’s not like him to disappear like this, not...

Speakers Corner

36m ago

1 critically injured in Scarborough apartment fire
1 critically injured in Scarborough apartment fire

Two people are injured, one critically, following a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in Scarborough. Fire crews responded to the second-floor unit of the highrise on Carabob Court, near Birchmount...

12m ago

Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations
Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations

Five people have been charged by Peel Region's Extortion Investigative Task Force in connection with a series of incidents throughout the GTA including mischief to property, threats, and firearms-related...

8m ago

Top Stories

Police identify additional suspect in Leslieville shooting that killed Toronto mother with stray bullet
Police identify additional suspect in Leslieville shooting that killed Toronto mother with stray bullet

Police have identified an additional suspect in the murder of a Toronto mother of two who was struck by a stray bullet in Leslieville last summer. In a news conference at Toronto police headquarters...

7m ago

Father of 2 missing for nearly 6 months. His mother is speaking out hoping to get answers
Father of 2 missing for nearly 6 months. His mother is speaking out hoping to get answers

For months, Monique Christina Glen has been sounding the alarm bells in regards to her 22-year-old son who has not been seen since August of 2023. “It’s not like him to disappear like this, not...

Speakers Corner

36m ago

1 critically injured in Scarborough apartment fire
1 critically injured in Scarborough apartment fire

Two people are injured, one critically, following a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in Scarborough. Fire crews responded to the second-floor unit of the highrise on Carabob Court, near Birchmount...

12m ago

Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations
Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations

Five people have been charged by Peel Region's Extortion Investigative Task Force in connection with a series of incidents throughout the GTA including mischief to property, threats, and firearms-related...

8m ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
City Council may reverse toboggan ban
City Council may reverse toboggan ban

A motion to Toronto Council will be brought forward Wednesday to reverse the tobogganing ban put in place last month. Michelle Mackey reports on the changes that will be proposed.

15h ago

2:30
Some teachers reporting higher rates of violence in schools
Some teachers reporting higher rates of violence in schools

A number of disturbing incidents at GTA schools is raising concerns about a rise in violence. Faiza Amin speaks with two teacher unions who say things are getting worse.

18h ago

3:26
Violent incidents at Ontario schools sparking concern
Violent incidents at Ontario schools sparking concern

Teachers unions are speaking out over what's being described as an alarming rise in violence at schools in the GTA. Faiza Amin reports on an issue that's taking centre stage for educators in Ontario.

21h ago

2:39
Suspects sought in deadly west end shooting
Suspects sought in deadly west end shooting

Police are on the hunt for suspects after a shooting near Lansdowne and College left one man dead. Shauna Hunt reports on the investigation.

23h ago

2:49
'Let's get on with it', Mayor Chow introducing motion that would push RapidTO program forward
'Let's get on with it', Mayor Chow introducing motion that would push RapidTO program forward

Speed cameras and tobogganing are up for discussion at Toronto City Hall, along with a motion put forward in 2019. Mark McAllister explains.

21h ago

More Videos