GTA driver sees rental car impounded hours before it was due back after being clocked at 175 km/h

A fast driver had their rental car impounded right before the vehicle was due back after getting caught speeding on a GTA highway.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in a post on X on Tuesday evening, say officers pulled over a driver in a rental car on Highway 403 in Mississauga.

The driver was clocked at 175km/h and was charged with stunt driving. They are also facing a 30-day licence suspension and the rental vehicle they were driving was impounded for two weeks.

Police say the rental was due back in two hours and the driver was forced to extend their rental agreement by 14 days.

Speeding 50 km/h over the speed limit constitutes stunt driving in Ontario. The charges comes with an automatic license suspension and vehicle impoundment.