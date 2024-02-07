Social media firms can’t be let ‘off the hook’ for deadly sextortion of kids: Eby

British Columbia Premier David Eby speaks during a news conference in Surrey, B.C., Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 7, 2024 6:40 pm.

Last Updated February 7, 2024 6:42 pm.

VANCOUVER — Premier David Eby says social media companies can’t be let “off the hook” after two B.C. teens died by suicide shortly after falling victim to online sextortion scams.

Eby’s comments came one day after Surrey RCMP announced a man in Nigeria has been arrested and charged in one of those cases following a lengthy international investigation.

Police did not confirm the boy’s name, but said his “sudden” death last February led to the discovery he had been a victim of “financial sextortion.”

Mounties told reporters the online interaction between the boy and the suspect lasted only minutes.

Eby told an unrelated news conference that the province intends to hold technology companies accountable, but that will take time, so it’s working to educate parents and children to protect themselves against sextortion schemes.

The Canadian Centre for Child Protection, which says it receives 70 reports of sextortion to its tip line each week, has also been calling for accountability from the technology industry, saying in a news release last week that it has failed to protect citizens from online harms. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations
Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations

Five people have been charged by Peel Region's Extortion Investigative Task Force in connection with a series of incidents throughout the GTA including mischief to property, threats, and firearms-related...

1h ago

GTA driver sees rental car impounded hours before it was due back after being clocked at 175 km/h
GTA driver sees rental car impounded hours before it was due back after being clocked at 175 km/h

A fast driver had their rental car impounded right before the vehicle was due back after getting caught speeding on a GTA highway. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in a post on X on Tuesday evening,...

6h ago

York Region frontline workers report domestic violence rates rising
York Region frontline workers report domestic violence rates rising

For the second time in less than a week, the homicide unit in York Region is investigating after multiple bodies were found by officers during welfare checks. The latest discovery was made on a small...

1h ago

Halton police recover $200K worth of stolen vehicles from Dubai
Halton police recover $200K worth of stolen vehicles from Dubai

Halton police and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) have recovered four stolen vehicles from Dubai, with an approximate value of $200,000. This investigation relates to the March 2023 seizure...

2h ago

Top Stories

Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations
Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations

Five people have been charged by Peel Region's Extortion Investigative Task Force in connection with a series of incidents throughout the GTA including mischief to property, threats, and firearms-related...

1h ago

GTA driver sees rental car impounded hours before it was due back after being clocked at 175 km/h
GTA driver sees rental car impounded hours before it was due back after being clocked at 175 km/h

A fast driver had their rental car impounded right before the vehicle was due back after getting caught speeding on a GTA highway. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in a post on X on Tuesday evening,...

6h ago

York Region frontline workers report domestic violence rates rising
York Region frontline workers report domestic violence rates rising

For the second time in less than a week, the homicide unit in York Region is investigating after multiple bodies were found by officers during welfare checks. The latest discovery was made on a small...

1h ago

Halton police recover $200K worth of stolen vehicles from Dubai
Halton police recover $200K worth of stolen vehicles from Dubai

Halton police and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) have recovered four stolen vehicles from Dubai, with an approximate value of $200,000. This investigation relates to the March 2023 seizure...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

4:23
Charges laid in extortion cases targeting South Asian community
Charges laid in extortion cases targeting South Asian community

A month after launching its Extortion Investigative Task Force, Peel Regional Police say dozens of charges have been laid in connection to a number of cases targeting the South Asian community. Faiza Amin reports.

5h ago

2:44
The mysterious disappearance of a Scarborough father has family concerned
The mysterious disappearance of a Scarborough father has family concerned

Last August was the last time 22-year-old Kristopher Shamor Glen was seen. His mother is speaking out, hoping to get answers as to where he may be. Pat Taney reports.

6h ago

2:11
City Council may reverse toboggan ban
City Council may reverse toboggan ban

A motion to Toronto Council will be brought forward Wednesday to reverse the tobogganing ban put in place last month. Michelle Mackey reports on the changes that will be proposed.

21h ago

2:30
Some teachers reporting higher rates of violence in schools
Some teachers reporting higher rates of violence in schools

A number of disturbing incidents at GTA schools is raising concerns about a rise in violence. Faiza Amin speaks with two teacher unions who say things are getting worse.
3:26
Violent incidents at Ontario schools sparking concern
Violent incidents at Ontario schools sparking concern

Teachers unions are speaking out over what's being described as an alarming rise in violence at schools in the GTA. Faiza Amin reports on an issue that's taking centre stage for educators in Ontario.
More Videos