S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets move higher

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 7, 2024 12:04 pm.

Last Updated February 7, 2024 12:12 pm.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading as gains in the technology stocks were offset by losses in the base metal, telecommunications and utility sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 13.51 points at 20,944.23.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 150.20 points at 38,671.56. The S&P 500 index was up 29.52 points at 4,983.75, while the Nasdaq composite was up 104.29 points at 15,713.29.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.27 cents US compared with 74.04 cents US on Tuesday.

The March crude contract was up 42 cents at US$73.73 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down five cents at US$1.96 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$4.00 at US$2,055.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was down three cents at US$3.75 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Police identify additional suspect in Leslieville shooting that killed Toronto mother with stray bullet
Police identify additional suspect in Leslieville shooting that killed Toronto mother with stray bullet

Police have identified an additional suspect in the murder of a Toronto mother of two who was struck by a stray bullet in Leslieville last summer. In a news conference at Toronto police headquarters...

5m ago

Father of 2 missing for nearly 6 months. His mother is speaking out hoping to get answers
Father of 2 missing for nearly 6 months. His mother is speaking out hoping to get answers

For months, Monique Christina Glen has been sounding the alarm bells in regards to her 22-year-old son who has not been seen since August of 2023. “It’s not like him to disappear like this, not...

Speakers Corner

34m ago

1 critically injured in Scarborough apartment fire
1 critically injured in Scarborough apartment fire

Two people are injured, one critically, following a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in Scarborough. Fire crews responded to the second-floor unit of the highrise on Carabob Court, near Birchmount...

10m ago

Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations
Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations

Five people have been charged by Peel Region's Extortion Investigative Task Force in connection with a series of incidents throughout the GTA including mischief to property, threats, and firearms-related...

6m ago

