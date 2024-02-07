Thailand and Muslim separatist rebels agree on roadmap to peace, Malaysian facilitator says

Zulkifli Zainal Abidin, Malaysia's facilitator of peace talks for southern Thailand, center, speaks during a press conference as Chatchai Bangchaud, from Southern Border Provinces of Thailand (PEDP), left, and Ustaz Anas Abdul Rahman from Barisan Revolution Nasional Melayu Patani (BRN) listening at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 7, 2024 6:15 am.

Last Updated February 7, 2024 6:26 am.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s facilitator said Wednesday that the Thai government and Muslim separatist rebels in southern Thailand have agreed in principle on a roadmap to try to end a decades-long Muslim insurgency.

The sides held two days of talks in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, and will meet again over the next two months to iron out details of the peace plan, said Malaysian facilitator Zulkifli Zainal Abidin.

“It is a major breakthrough after the dialogue was stalled the past year due to the Thai election,” he told a news conference.

“The (peace plan), if the technical teams agree, will be signed as soon as possible. … There is light at the end of the tunnel. Both parties are willing to put pen on paper. Previously there was no talk of signing any documents.”

Malaysia has hosted and facilitated talks between the separatist groups and the Thai government since 2013, but little progress has been made.

Almost 7,000 people have died in the insurgency in Thailand’s three southernmost provinces, the only ones with Muslim majorities, since 2004. The fighting is intermittent but brutal, with the separatists carrying out drive-by shootings and bombings, and the government accused of torturing suspects and other abuses.

Southern Thai Muslims — whose ethnicity, culture and language differ from the Buddhist majority — believe they are treated as second-class citizens and have the sympathy of many Malaysians, about 60% of whom are Muslim.

Anas Abdulrahman, the head of the Barisan Revolusi Nasional -– the largest of the insurgents groups in southern Thai — told reporters that he has high hopes for a lasting solution under the new Thai government led by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. The Thai government last year appointed Chatchai Bangchuad, the first civilian to head the talks.

Chatchai said that any signing of the peace plan will have to depend on the outcome of the technical discussions.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police to update Leslieville shooting that killed Toronto mother with stray bullet
Police to update Leslieville shooting that killed Toronto mother with stray bullet

Police are set to provide an update on the shooting murder of a Toronto mother of two who was struck by a stray bullet in Leslieville. Toronto police will hold a news conference at police headquarters...

25m ago

'National embarrassment': Council to vote on reversing toboggan ban in Toronto
'National embarrassment': Council to vote on reversing toboggan ban in Toronto

Even if there was snow, you couldn't go toboggan on many hills in Toronto, but that could soon change. Councillor Brad Bradford (Beaches-East York) is putting forward a motion to city council on Wednesday...

6h ago

'Like a time capsule': Woman's forgotten wallet found at Toronto mall 40 years later
'Like a time capsule': Woman's forgotten wallet found at Toronto mall 40 years later

As a young child, Vanessa Austin used to spend many weekends strolling through one of Canada's busiest malls with her family. It was during one of those visits to Toronto's Eaton Centre four decades...

8h ago

Ontario teachers feel unsafe amid rising violence in schools, unions say
Ontario teachers feel unsafe amid rising violence in schools, unions say

After five students were charged with assault following a hallway brawl at Tommy Douglas Secondary School, two different teachers' unions say some of their members feel unsafe going to work. "There...

12h ago

Top Stories

Police to update Leslieville shooting that killed Toronto mother with stray bullet
Police to update Leslieville shooting that killed Toronto mother with stray bullet

Police are set to provide an update on the shooting murder of a Toronto mother of two who was struck by a stray bullet in Leslieville. Toronto police will hold a news conference at police headquarters...

25m ago

'National embarrassment': Council to vote on reversing toboggan ban in Toronto
'National embarrassment': Council to vote on reversing toboggan ban in Toronto

Even if there was snow, you couldn't go toboggan on many hills in Toronto, but that could soon change. Councillor Brad Bradford (Beaches-East York) is putting forward a motion to city council on Wednesday...

6h ago

'Like a time capsule': Woman's forgotten wallet found at Toronto mall 40 years later
'Like a time capsule': Woman's forgotten wallet found at Toronto mall 40 years later

As a young child, Vanessa Austin used to spend many weekends strolling through one of Canada's busiest malls with her family. It was during one of those visits to Toronto's Eaton Centre four decades...

8h ago

Ontario teachers feel unsafe amid rising violence in schools, unions say
Ontario teachers feel unsafe amid rising violence in schools, unions say

After five students were charged with assault following a hallway brawl at Tommy Douglas Secondary School, two different teachers' unions say some of their members feel unsafe going to work. "There...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:30
Some teachers reporting higher rates of violence in schools
Some teachers reporting higher rates of violence in schools

A number of disturbing incidents at GTA schools is raising concerns about a rise in violence. Faiza Amin speaks with two teacher unions who say things are getting worse.

12h ago

3:26
Violent incidents at Ontario schools sparking concern
Violent incidents at Ontario schools sparking concern

Teachers unions are speaking out over what's being described as an alarming rise in violence at schools in the GTA. Faiza Amin reports on an issue that's taking centre stage for educators in Ontario.

15h ago

2:39
Suspects sought in deadly west end shooting
Suspects sought in deadly west end shooting

Police are on the hunt for suspects after a shooting near Lansdowne and College left one man dead. Shauna Hunt reports on the investigation.

17h ago

3:01
McDonald's set to focus on affordability
McDonald's set to focus on affordability

The cost of a Big Mac has become a big deal. Plus, a move to ban kids from social media and the early bedtimes of millennials round out the interesting stories chat with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.
2:56
'Semi-earthquake feeling' for some residents as Ontario Line construction progresses
'Semi-earthquake feeling' for some residents as Ontario Line construction progresses

As the Ontario Line construction ramps up, so does the disruption. Mark McAllister on the push from the city for Metrolinx to do more for impacted communities. 
More Videos