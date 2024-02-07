The Spurs held practice at a Miami Beach school. And kids there got a huge surprise

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after scoring against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press

Posted February 7, 2024 1:54 pm.

Last Updated February 7, 2024 1:57 pm.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jacob Assaraf lost a bet, so he had to go through classes at Hebrew Academy on Wednesday wearing a suit instead of more casual attire.

Turns out, that wasn’t the most unusual part of his day.

Members of the boys and girls basketball teams at the small private school got quite a surprise — they got to be in the gym to watch No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama, coach Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs having a gameday shootaround session on their court. Popovich even posed for pictures with the group and engaged the players in a question-and-answer session.

“It was amazing,” Assaraf said. “To hear from a legend like that … even if you don’t follow basketball like I do, you know Gregg Popovich. A legendary coach, and to hear him speak was just amazing.”

The encounter started taking shape a few weeks ago, when someone from the Spurs called the school and asked if its facility would be available for practice. The Spurs, in Miami to play the Heat on Wednesday night, were staying nearby and teams often have a morning on-court workout before a game in the evening.

Hebrew Academy didn’t hesitate before saying yes. Having the school’s basketball players in the gym was not part of the plan — that is, until Wednesday morning. Shootarounds, like most NBA practices, are typically closed to outsiders.

“I was prepared to not have them here,” school athletic director Adam Sargent said. “And then, as things go, Pop shows up and tells somebody to tell somebody to tell somebody who told me that if we wanted to bring our varsity teams in here, go ahead.”

Word got out — fast. Some students climbed on gates outside the gym to peer through the windows just for a look at Wembanyama. Inside the gym, the Spurs heard the commotion. Wembanyama acknowledged the kids more than once, and a few more were waiting for him as he left the gym for the short walk back to the Spurs’ team buses.

The school’s teams were assembled in the hallway outside the gym, told a few ground rules — then went in to watch about the last 20 minutes of the session.

“It was cool to have the students in here,” Spurs guard Tre Jones said. “Obviously, they’re really excited, taking pictures. They were cheering us on. Every made shot, they were cheering. It was really cool to be able to do this. We’re in a unique position to be able to come out and do this, have a shootaround here, it means a lot.”

Popovich told the kids to remember the basics: try not to foul, limit turnovers, move the ball briskly from side to side. They were many of the same rules that Hebrew Academy’s coaches try to instill as well — although hearing those words from a five-time NBA champion and the league’s all-time win leader seemed to carry a little more weight.

“I just talked to Gregg Popovich. My heart is shaking,” Hebrew Academy center Dov Shapiro said. “He looks much better in person.”

Shapiro left an AP calculus class when he heard the Spurs were in the gym. It was worth the risk of a teacher perhaps being a bit miffed, he said.

“I’ll miss 100 classes to see Wemby,” Shapiro said. “And to talk to Pop, come on. It’s life-changing.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations
Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations

Five people have been charged by Peel Region's Extortion Investigative Task Force in connection with a series of incidents throughout the GTA including mischief to property, threats, and firearms-related...

1h ago

GTA driver sees rental car impounded hours before it was due back after being clocked at 175 km/h
GTA driver sees rental car impounded hours before it was due back after being clocked at 175 km/h

A fast driver had their rental car impounded right before the vehicle was due back after getting caught speeding on a GTA highway. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in a post on X on Tuesday evening,...

1h ago

Police identify additional suspect in Leslieville shooting that killed Toronto mother with stray bullet
Police identify additional suspect in Leslieville shooting that killed Toronto mother with stray bullet

Police have identified an additional suspect in the murder of a Toronto mother of two who was struck by a stray bullet in Leslieville last summer. In a news conference at Toronto police headquarters...

1h ago

Father of 2 missing for nearly 6 months. His mother is speaking out hoping to get answers
Father of 2 missing for nearly 6 months. His mother is speaking out hoping to get answers

For months, Monique Christina Glen has been sounding the alarm bells in regards to her 22-year-old son who has not been seen since August of 2023. “It’s not like him to disappear like this, not...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Top Stories

Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations
Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations

Five people have been charged by Peel Region's Extortion Investigative Task Force in connection with a series of incidents throughout the GTA including mischief to property, threats, and firearms-related...

1h ago

GTA driver sees rental car impounded hours before it was due back after being clocked at 175 km/h
GTA driver sees rental car impounded hours before it was due back after being clocked at 175 km/h

A fast driver had their rental car impounded right before the vehicle was due back after getting caught speeding on a GTA highway. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in a post on X on Tuesday evening,...

1h ago

Police identify additional suspect in Leslieville shooting that killed Toronto mother with stray bullet
Police identify additional suspect in Leslieville shooting that killed Toronto mother with stray bullet

Police have identified an additional suspect in the murder of a Toronto mother of two who was struck by a stray bullet in Leslieville last summer. In a news conference at Toronto police headquarters...

1h ago

Father of 2 missing for nearly 6 months. His mother is speaking out hoping to get answers
Father of 2 missing for nearly 6 months. His mother is speaking out hoping to get answers

For months, Monique Christina Glen has been sounding the alarm bells in regards to her 22-year-old son who has not been seen since August of 2023. “It’s not like him to disappear like this, not...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
City Council may reverse toboggan ban
City Council may reverse toboggan ban

A motion to Toronto Council will be brought forward Wednesday to reverse the tobogganing ban put in place last month. Michelle Mackey reports on the changes that will be proposed.

17h ago

2:30
Some teachers reporting higher rates of violence in schools
Some teachers reporting higher rates of violence in schools

A number of disturbing incidents at GTA schools is raising concerns about a rise in violence. Faiza Amin speaks with two teacher unions who say things are getting worse.

20h ago

3:26
Violent incidents at Ontario schools sparking concern
Violent incidents at Ontario schools sparking concern

Teachers unions are speaking out over what's being described as an alarming rise in violence at schools in the GTA. Faiza Amin reports on an issue that's taking centre stage for educators in Ontario.

22h ago

2:49
'Let's get on with it', Mayor Chow introducing motion that would push RapidTO program forward
'Let's get on with it', Mayor Chow introducing motion that would push RapidTO program forward

Speed cameras and tobogganing are up for discussion at Toronto City Hall, along with a motion put forward in 2019. Mark McAllister explains.

22h ago

2:02
Choose you own winter adventure
Choose you own winter adventure

The Toronto Region Conservation Authority is encouraging you to think of them when planning your winter activities. Videographer Audra Brown with all the choose-your-own winter adventures they offer, snow or no snow!

More Videos