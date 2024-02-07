Arbitration panel awards Blue Jays’ Guerrero Jr. a 1-year, $19.9M contract

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) in the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Denver. (David Zalubowski/AP).

By Shi Davidi, Sportsnet

Posted February 7, 2024 7:21 pm.

Last Updated February 7, 2024 7:24 pm.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won his arbitration case against the Toronto Blue Jays and will earn $19.9 million in 2024, a record salary awarded through a hearing.

The all-star third baseman and the club, which had offered $18.05 million, argued their cases before a three-member panel Tuesday, with the decision released Wednesday.

Guerrero earned $14.5 million last season when he batted .264/.345/.444 with 26 homers and 94 RBIs, and he and the Blue Jays couldn’t agree on a salary in his third time through the arbitration process. He’s been on a similar earning track to fellow slugging first baseman Pete Alonso, who settled with the New York Mets at $20.5 million.

While arbitration is based on comparable players and individual stats, hearings can create ill feelings and leave players frustrated – a risky possibility with a cornerstone player eligible for free agency after the 2025 season.

The Blue Jays last went to a hearing in 2019, when Ryan Tepera was awarded the club’s offer of $1.525 million rather than his ask of $1.8 million, and the reliever came away frustrated by what he heard during the arguments.

It’s the 16th hearing in franchise history, and the Blue Jays are now 9-7. Six of those cases have come under the current front office, which is 3-3.

They’d won three in a row before the Guerrero case, beating Marcus Stroman ($6.5 million, rather than $6.9 million) and Roberto Osuna ($5.3 million, rather than $5.8 million) in 2018 before Tepera a year later.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

City council approves motion to reverse tobogganing ban at 45 hills
City council approves motion to reverse tobogganing ban at 45 hills

Despite the lack of snow this winter, Torontonians can now go tobogganing on any of the 45 hills the city previously deemed "unsafe." Toronto City Council voted 21-3 in favour of removing its tobogganing...

35m ago

Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations
Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations

Five people have been charged by Peel Region's Extortion Investigative Task Force in connection with a series of incidents throughout the GTA including mischief to property, threats, and firearms-related...

3h ago

Halton police recover $200K worth of stolen vehicles from Dubai
Halton police recover $200K worth of stolen vehicles from Dubai

Halton police and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) have recovered four stolen vehicles from Dubai, with an approximate value of $200,000. This investigation relates to the March 2023 seizure...

4h ago

GTA driver sees rental car impounded hours before it was due back after being clocked at 175 km/h
GTA driver sees rental car impounded hours before it was due back after being clocked at 175 km/h

A fast driver had their rental car impounded right before the vehicle was due back after getting caught speeding on a GTA highway. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in a post on X on Tuesday evening,...

7h ago

Top Stories

City council approves motion to reverse tobogganing ban at 45 hills
City council approves motion to reverse tobogganing ban at 45 hills

Despite the lack of snow this winter, Torontonians can now go tobogganing on any of the 45 hills the city previously deemed "unsafe." Toronto City Council voted 21-3 in favour of removing its tobogganing...

35m ago

Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations
Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations

Five people have been charged by Peel Region's Extortion Investigative Task Force in connection with a series of incidents throughout the GTA including mischief to property, threats, and firearms-related...

3h ago

Halton police recover $200K worth of stolen vehicles from Dubai
Halton police recover $200K worth of stolen vehicles from Dubai

Halton police and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) have recovered four stolen vehicles from Dubai, with an approximate value of $200,000. This investigation relates to the March 2023 seizure...

4h ago

GTA driver sees rental car impounded hours before it was due back after being clocked at 175 km/h
GTA driver sees rental car impounded hours before it was due back after being clocked at 175 km/h

A fast driver had their rental car impounded right before the vehicle was due back after getting caught speeding on a GTA highway. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in a post on X on Tuesday evening,...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

4:23
Charges laid in extortion cases targeting South Asian community
Charges laid in extortion cases targeting South Asian community

A month after launching its Extortion Investigative Task Force, Peel Regional Police say dozens of charges have been laid in connection to a number of cases targeting the South Asian community. Faiza Amin reports.

7h ago

2:44
The mysterious disappearance of a Scarborough father has family concerned
The mysterious disappearance of a Scarborough father has family concerned

Last August was the last time 22-year-old Kristopher Shamor Glen was seen. His mother is speaking out, hoping to get answers as to where he may be. Pat Taney reports.

8h ago

2:07
Unseasonal warm temperatures coming for Toronto
Unseasonal warm temperatures coming for Toronto

It's uncommon to see anything close to daytime highs of 10 C in February, but that's what is on the way in Toronto. Temperatures will gradually rise in the next 48 hours, with rain expected by the weekend.
2:11
City Council may reverse toboggan ban
City Council may reverse toboggan ban

A motion to Toronto Council will be brought forward Wednesday to reverse the tobogganing ban put in place last month. Michelle Mackey reports on the changes that will be proposed.

23h ago

3:02
RapidTO bus-only lanes move ahead
RapidTO bus-only lanes move ahead

City council votes in favour of more study and consultation for added routes. Bus-only lanes along Jane Street could be in place by the end of 2024. Mark McAllister reports.
More Videos