Why AP called the Nevada Democratic primary for Joe Biden

Campaign team member Chelsey Wininger helps decorate at the Biden-Harris for Nevada team first-in-the-West celebration, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Robert Yoon, The Associated Press

Posted February 7, 2024 12:28 am.

Last Updated February 7, 2024 1:26 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has easily won Tuesday’s Democratic presidential primary in Nevada, his second lopsided victory in four days over a mostly unknown field of challengers.

The Associated Press declared Biden the winner at 11:39 p.m. ET based on initial vote results in Washoe County, the second largest in the state, that showed him eclipsing the rest of the field. At the time the race was called, Biden led with about 89% of the vote, with “None of these candidates” a very distant second at about 6%. Self-help author Marianne Williamson was at about 3%. U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota opted to skip the first-in the-west contest in Nevada and did not appear on the ballot.

Since declaring Biden the winner, vote results in seven additional counties confirmed Biden’s win, most notably in Clark County, home of Las Vegas and by far Nevada’s most populous. As of 1 a.m. ET, Biden led in Clark with about 90% of the vote, a vast improvement over the 24% he received there in the 2020 Democratic caucuses. That year, his showing in Clark was enough to earn him second place statewide because of its massive population, even though he finished third or worse in the rest of the state. Although results from the caucuses don’t provide an exact point of comparison, Tuesday’s primary results do indicate the president now enjoys a much broader base of support in Nevada than he did against a highly competitive field four years ago.

Biden will also win the lion’s share of national convention delegates at stake in Tuesday’s Democratic primary. As of 1:00 a.m. ET, The Associated Press had allocated 30 of the state’s 36 delegates at stake to Biden. The remaining delegates will be awarded once additional votes are counted. According to party rules, any candidate who receives at least 15% of the vote either at the statewide level or in a congressional district will qualify for delegates. This includes the “None of these candidates” option that Nevada law requires to appear on the ballot for statewide elections.

On Saturday, Biden scored another big win in South Carolina, where he received about 96% of the vote in the party’s first official contest of the presidential primary campaign. In January, he skipped the unauthorized New Hampshire primary because it violated national party rules. He won the event anyway with about 64% of the vote after supporters mounted a write-in campaign on his behalf.

Robert Yoon, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'National embarrassment': Council to vote on reversing toboggan ban in Toronto
'National embarrassment': Council to vote on reversing toboggan ban in Toronto

Even if there was snow, you couldn't go toboggan on many hills in Toronto, but that could soon change. Councillor Brad Bradford (Beaches-East York) is putting forward a motion to city council on Wednesday...

1h ago

'Like a time capsule': Woman's forgotten wallet found at Toronto mall 40 years later
'Like a time capsule': Woman's forgotten wallet found at Toronto mall 40 years later

As a young child, Vanessa Austin used to spend many weekends strolling through one of Canada's busiest malls with her family. It was during one of those visits to Toronto's Eaton Centre four decades...

3h ago

Ontario teachers feel unsafe amid rising violence in schools, unions say
Ontario teachers feel unsafe amid rising violence in schools, unions say

After five students were charged with assault following a hallway brawl at Tommy Douglas Secondary School, two different teachers' unions say some of their members feel unsafe going to work. "There...

7h ago

Homicide investigation launched after 2 people found dead inside Richmond Hill home
Homicide investigation launched after 2 people found dead inside Richmond Hill home

York Regional Police have launched a homicide investigation after two people were found dead inside a Richmond Hill home on Monday. Officers were called to a residence in the area of North Lake Road...

10h ago

Top Stories

'National embarrassment': Council to vote on reversing toboggan ban in Toronto
'National embarrassment': Council to vote on reversing toboggan ban in Toronto

Even if there was snow, you couldn't go toboggan on many hills in Toronto, but that could soon change. Councillor Brad Bradford (Beaches-East York) is putting forward a motion to city council on Wednesday...

1h ago

'Like a time capsule': Woman's forgotten wallet found at Toronto mall 40 years later
'Like a time capsule': Woman's forgotten wallet found at Toronto mall 40 years later

As a young child, Vanessa Austin used to spend many weekends strolling through one of Canada's busiest malls with her family. It was during one of those visits to Toronto's Eaton Centre four decades...

3h ago

Ontario teachers feel unsafe amid rising violence in schools, unions say
Ontario teachers feel unsafe amid rising violence in schools, unions say

After five students were charged with assault following a hallway brawl at Tommy Douglas Secondary School, two different teachers' unions say some of their members feel unsafe going to work. "There...

7h ago

Homicide investigation launched after 2 people found dead inside Richmond Hill home
Homicide investigation launched after 2 people found dead inside Richmond Hill home

York Regional Police have launched a homicide investigation after two people were found dead inside a Richmond Hill home on Monday. Officers were called to a residence in the area of North Lake Road...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:30
Some teachers reporting higher rates of violence in schools
Some teachers reporting higher rates of violence in schools

A number of disturbing incidents at GTA schools is raising concerns about a rise in violence. Faiza Amin speaks with two teacher unions who say things are getting worse.

7h ago

3:26
Violent incidents at Ontario schools sparking concern
Violent incidents at Ontario schools sparking concern

Teachers unions are speaking out over what's being described as an alarming rise in violence at schools in the GTA. Faiza Amin reports on an issue that's taking centre stage for educators in Ontario.

10h ago

2:39
Suspects sought in deadly west end shooting
Suspects sought in deadly west end shooting

Police are on the hunt for suspects after a shooting near Lansdowne and College left one man dead. Shauna Hunt reports on the investigation.

13h ago

3:01
McDonald's set to focus on affordability
McDonald's set to focus on affordability

The cost of a Big Mac has become a big deal. Plus, a move to ban kids from social media and the early bedtimes of millennials round out the interesting stories chat with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.
2:38
Advocates highlight challenges for sexual assault survivors following London Police update
Advocates highlight challenges for sexual assault survivors following London Police update

Legal experts and sexual assault survivor advocates weigh in on the London Police World Juniors sex assault investigation update. Michelle Mackey has more on their take on the apology from London's police chief.
More Videos