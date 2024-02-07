York Region frontline workers report domestic violence rates rising

Police in York region are investigating after three people were found dead in a home in Richmond Hill.
Police in York region are investigating after three people were found dead in a home in Richmond Hill. CITYNEWS/Nick Westoll

By Shauna Hunt and Tina Yazdani

Posted February 7, 2024 5:10 pm.

Last Updated February 7, 2024 5:11 pm.

For the second time in less than a week, the homicide unit in York Region is investigating after multiple bodies were found by officers during welfare checks.

The latest discovery was made on a small street in the Bayview Avenue and North Lake Road area, north of Stouffville Road.

Residents in the Richmond Hill neighbourhood are in shock, telling CityNews that the home belongs to a retired couple in their 70s who have been living here for decades.

York Regional Police have not confirmed the identities of those found but say two bodies were located by officers on Monday morning during a wellness check. One neighbour tells CityNews he saw the couple on Friday and that nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

It comes just days after another community was rocked by tragedy when the bodies of three people were found inside a home in the Yonge Street and Highway 7 area. Two families lived in that house including children.

The new year has so far been marred by domestic tragedies in York Region. In early January, a baby boy was killed inside a home in Vaughan. A woman has since been charged with first-degree murder.

York Regional police say these type of incidents are devastating for everyone involved.

“Obviously we provide victim services to the family or anyone closely related or affected by this but also for our responding officers and responding emergency services; there are peer supports in place that are available to them,” said Const. Lisa Moskaluk with the YRP.

Autopsies are being currently being conducted on the five bodies discovered over the last week and there have been no details released on how they died. Police have only said they are isolated incidents and there is no threat to public safety.

Meanwhile, frontline workers in York Region say have noticed a disturbing trend in domestic violence cases, with a considerable uptick since the COVID-19 pandemic and even in the past few months.

The Domestic Abuse and Sexual Assault Care Centre at MacKenzie Health has seen its case numbers have nearly tripled with no signs of slowing.

Year to date, they’ve seen 329 patients, presenting with both intimate partner violence or domestic assault. At this time last year, they’d seen 280.

Trevi Brown, a registered nurse and manager of the care centre, said there are a lot of factors contributing to the higher volume of cases. “There’s the pandemic, there’s a lot of economic stressors that are occurring right now,” said Brown.

Also, the public is now better educated and aware of the availability of support services, said Brown.

Brown said they have enough resources to tackle the higher numbers. “I think at this time, as we look at getting busier, we always have to reassess the amount of resources we end up having to make sure we’re never leaving anybody without care.”

The recent reported deaths, Brown said, are concerning.

“I think that anytime we end up hearing about incidents that are occurring together you begin to worry about what is the causation of it and you worry about the trending of it and especially in our own backyard,” said Brown.

“I would like to believe all violence is preventable … that’s the biggest thing we want people to know, that there are services out there.”

If you are experiencing domestic violence, you don’t need an appointment. If you present yourself at the emergency department at Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital and ask to speak with a support worker, Brown said it will take less than an hour to see someone. 

If you or someone you know needs help, contact the Assaulted Women’s Helpline Crisis Line here:

Toll-free at 1-866-863-0511

Toll-free TTY: 1-866-863-7868

Text #SAFE (#7233): On Rogers, Fido, Bell, or Telus Mobile

Connect to resources: Shelter Safe https://www.sheltersafe.ca/

Top Stories

Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations
Two dozen charges laid against 5 people in Peel region extortion investigations

Five people have been charged by Peel Region's Extortion Investigative Task Force in connection with a series of incidents throughout the GTA including mischief to property, threats, and firearms-related...

20m ago

GTA driver sees rental car impounded hours before it was due back after being clocked at 175 km/h
GTA driver sees rental car impounded hours before it was due back after being clocked at 175 km/h

A fast driver had their rental car impounded right before the vehicle was due back after getting caught speeding on a GTA highway. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in a post on X on Tuesday evening,...

4h ago

Halton police recover $200K worth of stolen vehicles from Dubai
Halton police recover $200K worth of stolen vehicles from Dubai

Halton police and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) have recovered four stolen vehicles from Dubai, with an approximate value of $200,000. This investigation relates to the March 2023 seizure...

1h ago

Police identify additional suspect in Leslieville shooting that killed Toronto mother with stray bullet
Police identify additional suspect in Leslieville shooting that killed Toronto mother with stray bullet

Police have identified an additional suspect in the murder of a Toronto mother of two who was struck by a stray bullet in Leslieville last summer. In a news conference at Toronto police headquarters...

1h ago

