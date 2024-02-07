York Region frontline workers report domestic violence rates rising

For the second time in less than a week, the homicide unit in York Region is investigating after multiple bodies were found by officers during welfare checks.

The latest discovery was made on a small street in the Bayview Avenue and North Lake Road area, north of Stouffville Road.

Residents in the Richmond Hill neighbourhood are in shock, telling CityNews that the home belongs to a retired couple in their 70s who have been living here for decades.

York Regional Police have not confirmed the identities of those found but say two bodies were located by officers on Monday morning during a wellness check. One neighbour tells CityNews he saw the couple on Friday and that nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

It comes just days after another community was rocked by tragedy when the bodies of three people were found inside a home in the Yonge Street and Highway 7 area. Two families lived in that house including children.

The new year has so far been marred by domestic tragedies in York Region. In early January, a baby boy was killed inside a home in Vaughan. A woman has since been charged with first-degree murder.

York Regional police say these type of incidents are devastating for everyone involved.

“Obviously we provide victim services to the family or anyone closely related or affected by this but also for our responding officers and responding emergency services; there are peer supports in place that are available to them,” said Const. Lisa Moskaluk with the YRP.

Autopsies are being currently being conducted on the five bodies discovered over the last week and there have been no details released on how they died. Police have only said they are isolated incidents and there is no threat to public safety.

Meanwhile, frontline workers in York Region say have noticed a disturbing trend in domestic violence cases, with a considerable uptick since the COVID-19 pandemic and even in the past few months.

The Domestic Abuse and Sexual Assault Care Centre at MacKenzie Health has seen its case numbers have nearly tripled with no signs of slowing.

Year to date, they’ve seen 329 patients, presenting with both intimate partner violence or domestic assault. At this time last year, they’d seen 280.

Trevi Brown, a registered nurse and manager of the care centre, said there are a lot of factors contributing to the higher volume of cases. “There’s the pandemic, there’s a lot of economic stressors that are occurring right now,” said Brown.

Also, the public is now better educated and aware of the availability of support services, said Brown.

Brown said they have enough resources to tackle the higher numbers. “I think at this time, as we look at getting busier, we always have to reassess the amount of resources we end up having to make sure we’re never leaving anybody without care.”

The recent reported deaths, Brown said, are concerning.

“I think that anytime we end up hearing about incidents that are occurring together you begin to worry about what is the causation of it and you worry about the trending of it and especially in our own backyard,” said Brown.

“I would like to believe all violence is preventable … that’s the biggest thing we want people to know, that there are services out there.”

If you are experiencing domestic violence, you don’t need an appointment. If you present yourself at the emergency department at Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital and ask to speak with a support worker, Brown said it will take less than an hour to see someone.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact the Assaulted Women’s Helpline Crisis Line here:

Toll-free at 1-866-863-0511

Toll-free TTY: 1-866-863-7868

Text #SAFE (#7233): On Rogers, Fido, Bell, or Telus Mobile

Connect to resources: Shelter Safe https://www.sheltersafe.ca/