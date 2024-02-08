A former British soldier will face a murder charge over the Troubles

By The Associated Press

Posted February 8, 2024 11:52 am.

Last Updated February 8, 2024 11:56 am.

LONDON (AP) — A former British soldier will be prosecuted for the killing of a man in Belfast during sectarian violence known as the “Troubles” half a century ago, Northern Irish prosecutors said Thursday.

The ex-soldier, who is not named, is accused of the murder of Patrick McVeigh, 44, who was shot in the city of Belfast on May 13, 1972. He and three other veterans also face attempted murder charges related to incidents in the same year.

The soldiers all belonged to a temporary British army unit, known as the Military Reaction Force, that was operating in Belfast at the time.

Prosecutors made the announcement following investigations into the activities of the army unit.

The cases will not be affected by a contentious law that will give immunity from prosecution for offenses committed during the Troubles, the three decades of violence in Northern Ireland in which more than 3,500 people died.

The Legacy and Reconciliation Bill is expected to come into effect from May 1. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who proposed the bill, said it would enable Northern Ireland to “draw a line under the Troubles.”

But the families of those killed and local politicians have strongly criticized it, saying it will airbrush the past and shut down access to justice for victims and survivors. Dozens of legacy inquests have yet to be heard.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police say intimate partner violence responsible for deaths of 3 people in Richmond Hill home
Police say intimate partner violence responsible for deaths of 3 people in Richmond Hill home

Police have released the cause of death and ages of three people found dead in a home in Richmond Hill last week. Investigators say they were called to the home on MacKay Drive in the area of Yonge...

2h ago

3 dead in overnight single-vehicle crash in Brampton
3 dead in overnight single-vehicle crash in Brampton

Three people are dead following an overnight crash in Brampton. Emergency crews were called to the area of Bovaird Drive and Chinguacousy Road around 1:30 a.m. Thursday for reports of a single-vehicle...

48m ago

'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Media selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs
'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Media selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs

Bell Media is ending multiple television newscasts and making other programming cuts after its parent company announced widespread layoffs and the sale of 45 of its 103 regional radio stations. In...

updated

48m ago

Police arrest man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser
Police arrest man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of posing as a SickKids Foundation representative and demanding cash from residents. Investigators say they began receiving reports from residents of downtown...

2h ago

Top Stories

Police say intimate partner violence responsible for deaths of 3 people in Richmond Hill home
Police say intimate partner violence responsible for deaths of 3 people in Richmond Hill home

Police have released the cause of death and ages of three people found dead in a home in Richmond Hill last week. Investigators say they were called to the home on MacKay Drive in the area of Yonge...

2h ago

3 dead in overnight single-vehicle crash in Brampton
3 dead in overnight single-vehicle crash in Brampton

Three people are dead following an overnight crash in Brampton. Emergency crews were called to the area of Bovaird Drive and Chinguacousy Road around 1:30 a.m. Thursday for reports of a single-vehicle...

48m ago

'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Media selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs
'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Media selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs

Bell Media is ending multiple television newscasts and making other programming cuts after its parent company announced widespread layoffs and the sale of 45 of its 103 regional radio stations. In...

updated

48m ago

Police arrest man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser
Police arrest man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of posing as a SickKids Foundation representative and demanding cash from residents. Investigators say they began receiving reports from residents of downtown...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:07
Frontline workers in York Region report domestic violence rates rising 
Frontline workers in York Region report domestic violence rates rising 

Frontline workers in York Region have noticed a considerable uptick in domestic violence cases in the past year. Tina Yazdani with what's behind the disturbing trend.

17h ago

2:28
Community reeling after 'beautiful, friendly couple' found dead
Community reeling after 'beautiful, friendly couple' found dead

A neighbourhood is in shock after two people were found dead inside a Richmond Hill home. As Shauna Hunt reports, this is the second time in less than a week that police wellness checks have uncovered tragedies.

19h ago

4:23
Charges laid in extortion cases targeting South Asian community
Charges laid in extortion cases targeting South Asian community

A month after launching its Extortion Investigative Task Force, Peel Regional Police say dozens of charges have been laid in connection to a number of cases targeting the South Asian community. Faiza Amin reports.

2:44
The mysterious disappearance of a Scarborough father has family concerned
The mysterious disappearance of a Scarborough father has family concerned

Last August was the last time 22-year-old Kristopher Shamor Glen was seen. His mother is speaking out, hoping to get answers as to where he may be. Pat Taney reports.

2:07
Unseasonal warm temperatures coming for Toronto
Unseasonal warm temperatures coming for Toronto

It's uncommon to see anything close to daytime highs of 10 C in February, but that's what is on the way in Toronto. Temperatures will gradually rise in the next 48 hours, with rain expected by the weekend.
More Videos