A Nebraska bill would hire a hacker to probe the state’s computer, elections systems

FILE - Nebraska Sen. Loren Lippincott, of Central City, sits at his desk on the floor of the state Capitol, Jan. 5, 2024, in Lincoln, Neb. On Thursday, Feb. 8, Lippincott presented a bill to the Legislature's government committee that would give the Nebraska State Patrol $200,000 to hire “an ethical hacker,” who would spend his or her days trying to break into the state’s computer network, as well as election equipment and software, in an effort to find any vulnerabilities in those systems. (AP Photo/Margery Beck, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Margery A. Beck, The Associated Press

Posted February 8, 2024 6:27 pm.

Last Updated February 8, 2024 6:42 pm.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — One state lawmaker wants Nebraska to take measures to protect it from cyberattacks. His answer? Hire its own hacker.

State Sen. Loren Lippincott presented a bill Thursday to the Legislature’s government committee that would give the Nebraska State Patrol $200,000 to hire “an ethical hacker.” The hacker would spend his or her days trying to break into the state’s computer network, as well as election equipment and software, to find any vulnerabilities in those systems.

Lippincott said he got the idea from a nephew of his who did similar work. The lawmaker’s staff did not find other states that have hired independent hackers, although Missouri has hired a company that employs “white hat hackers” to provide that service.

“We hope to lead the way,” Lippincott said.

His bill also would allow hiring a security company that provide hackers to find weaknesses in the state’s system.

Security challenges continue to grow for state and local election officials across the country, including potential cyberattacks waged by foreign governments, criminal ransomware gangs and election misinformation that has led to harassment of election officials and undermined public confidence.

Lippincott presented the bill on the heels of FBI Director Christopher Wray’s warning that Chinese government hackers are targeting critical U.S. infrastructure, including water treatment plants, the electrical grid and transportation systems.

The Nebraska bill’s hearing was also held on the same day that the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency launched a program aimed at boosting election security in the states and after a recent cyberattack on government operations in Georgia that has created some elections challenges ahead of that state’s March presidential primary.

“This idea is that an ethical hacker can find vulnerabilities that can be fixed before they can be exploited by bad actors,” Lippincott said. “They can say, ‘Here’s the hole in the dike.’”

Lippincott’s hacker-for-hire bill accompanies an $11 million cybersecurity bill also presented to the committee Thursday that would give the state’s chief information officer, local governments and school districts more ability to bolster cybersecurity through the purchase of security software and hardware, training and preparedness drills.

The bills drew a handful of supporters and no opponents at Thursday’s hearing. The committee will decide in the coming days whether to advance the proposals. If advanced, they would have to survive three rounds of debate to be passed in Nebraska’s unique one-chamber Legislature.

Margery A. Beck, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 man found shot in lobby of Toronto building: police
1 man found shot in lobby of Toronto building: police

One person is being treated for injuries after being found with a gunshot wound inside a building in Toronto's Liberty Village, police said. Authorities received 911 calls of a shooting in the Ordnance...

29m ago

3 dead in 'high speed' overnight crash in Brampton
3 dead in 'high speed' overnight crash in Brampton

Three people are dead after what police say was a 'high-speed interaction' involving two vehicles early Thursday morning in Brampton. Police say a Volkswagen Jetta and a Nissan Altima were travelling...

3h ago

Police say intimate partner violence responsible for deaths of 3 people in Richmond Hill home
Police say intimate partner violence responsible for deaths of 3 people in Richmond Hill home

Police have released the cause of death and ages of three people found dead in a home in Richmond Hill last week. Investigators say they were called to the home on MacKay Drive in the area of Yonge...

8h ago

Toronto councillor proposes tax cut to help small businesses amid budget deliberations
Toronto councillor proposes tax cut to help small businesses amid budget deliberations

With final approval for Toronto's budget fast approaching, some of Mayor Olivia Chow's opponents are looking to make changes for the benefit of some small businesses across the city. The owner of Nunu...

2h ago

Top Stories

1 man found shot in lobby of Toronto building: police
1 man found shot in lobby of Toronto building: police

One person is being treated for injuries after being found with a gunshot wound inside a building in Toronto's Liberty Village, police said. Authorities received 911 calls of a shooting in the Ordnance...

29m ago

3 dead in 'high speed' overnight crash in Brampton
3 dead in 'high speed' overnight crash in Brampton

Three people are dead after what police say was a 'high-speed interaction' involving two vehicles early Thursday morning in Brampton. Police say a Volkswagen Jetta and a Nissan Altima were travelling...

3h ago

Police say intimate partner violence responsible for deaths of 3 people in Richmond Hill home
Police say intimate partner violence responsible for deaths of 3 people in Richmond Hill home

Police have released the cause of death and ages of three people found dead in a home in Richmond Hill last week. Investigators say they were called to the home on MacKay Drive in the area of Yonge...

8h ago

Toronto councillor proposes tax cut to help small businesses amid budget deliberations
Toronto councillor proposes tax cut to help small businesses amid budget deliberations

With final approval for Toronto's budget fast approaching, some of Mayor Olivia Chow's opponents are looking to make changes for the benefit of some small businesses across the city. The owner of Nunu...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

4:03
Community reacts to deadly Brampton crash
Community reacts to deadly Brampton crash

Three people have died after a single-vehicle crash in Brampton. Faiza Amin reports on the investigation into what happened.

6h ago

1:06
3 dead in single-vehicle Brampton crash
3 dead in single-vehicle Brampton crash

Three males were pronounced dead at the scene after a vehicle crashed overnight in Brampton

7h ago

2:07
Frontline workers in York Region report domestic violence rates rising 
Frontline workers in York Region report domestic violence rates rising 

Frontline workers in York Region have noticed a considerable uptick in domestic violence cases in the past year. Tina Yazdani with what's behind the disturbing trend.

23h ago

2:32
Business Report: Coca-Cola gets spicy
Business Report: Coca-Cola gets spicy

Coke is getting spicy with some new flavours. Plus, a popular social media app falls on tough times, but it's full speed ahead for one auto manufacturer. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.
2:28
Community reeling after 'beautiful, friendly couple' found dead
Community reeling after 'beautiful, friendly couple' found dead

A neighbourhood is in shock after two people were found dead inside a Richmond Hill home. As Shauna Hunt reports, this is the second time in less than a week that police wellness checks have uncovered tragedies.
More Videos