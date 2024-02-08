Berlin’s zoo is mourning Ingo the Flamingo, who died at what’s believed to be the age of 75

By The Associated Press

Posted February 8, 2024 4:41 am.

Last Updated February 8, 2024 4:42 am.

BERLIN (AP) — The Berlin Zoo is mourning Ingo the Flamingo, its oldest resident, who died at what is believed to be at least 75 years of age and had lived there since the mid-1950s.

His place of origin is unclear. The zoo announced Ingo’s death at an “imposing” age in social media posts on Wednesday. It said that a ring on the bird’s leg with the inscription “Cairo, 23.6.1948” indicated what is believed to have been “his minimum age.”

Ingo was, the zoo added, “truly a legend!”

Ingo had lived at the zoo in what was then West Berlin since the summer of 1955, when he arrived from the Tierpark zoo in the divided city’s communist east. The inscription on the ring was discovered only a few years ago.

He is believed to have fathered descendants, but detailed records were not kept on young flamingoes, German news agency dpa reported.

Ingo had limped a little recently and sometimes appeared to need a rest from his fellow flamingoes, standing aside from them, but lived well beyond the roughly 30-year average life span of flamingoes in the wild.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 dead in overnight crash in Brampton
3 dead in overnight crash in Brampton

Three people are dead following an overnight crash in Brampton. Emergency crews were called to the area of Bovaird Drive and Chinguacousy Road before 2 a.m. Thursday. Peel paramedics tell CityNews...

breaking

22m ago

Halton police recover $200K worth of stolen vehicles from Dubai
Halton police recover $200K worth of stolen vehicles from Dubai

Halton police and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) have recovered four stolen vehicles from Dubai, with an approximate value of $200,000. This investigation relates to the March 2023 seizure...

13h ago

City council approves motion to reverse tobogganing ban at 45 hills
City council approves motion to reverse tobogganing ban at 45 hills

Despite the lack of snow this winter, Torontonians can now go tobogganing on any of the 45 hills the city previously deemed "unsafe." Toronto City Council voted 21-3 in favour of removing its tobogganing...

6h ago

Maple Leafs captain John Tavares in $8M tax dispute with Canada Revenue Agency
Maple Leafs captain John Tavares in $8M tax dispute with Canada Revenue Agency

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is taking the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) to court in a tax dispute of over $8 million. Court documents show Tavares filed an appeal through his lawyers last...

10h ago

Top Stories

3 dead in overnight crash in Brampton
3 dead in overnight crash in Brampton

Three people are dead following an overnight crash in Brampton. Emergency crews were called to the area of Bovaird Drive and Chinguacousy Road before 2 a.m. Thursday. Peel paramedics tell CityNews...

breaking

22m ago

Halton police recover $200K worth of stolen vehicles from Dubai
Halton police recover $200K worth of stolen vehicles from Dubai

Halton police and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) have recovered four stolen vehicles from Dubai, with an approximate value of $200,000. This investigation relates to the March 2023 seizure...

13h ago

City council approves motion to reverse tobogganing ban at 45 hills
City council approves motion to reverse tobogganing ban at 45 hills

Despite the lack of snow this winter, Torontonians can now go tobogganing on any of the 45 hills the city previously deemed "unsafe." Toronto City Council voted 21-3 in favour of removing its tobogganing...

6h ago

Maple Leafs captain John Tavares in $8M tax dispute with Canada Revenue Agency
Maple Leafs captain John Tavares in $8M tax dispute with Canada Revenue Agency

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is taking the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) to court in a tax dispute of over $8 million. Court documents show Tavares filed an appeal through his lawyers last...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:07
Frontline workers in York Region report domestic violence rates rising 
Frontline workers in York Region report domestic violence rates rising 

Frontline workers in York Region have noticed a considerable uptick in domestic violence cases in the past year. Tina Yazdani with what's behind the disturbing trend.

9h ago

2:28
Community reeling after 'beautiful, friendly couple' found dead
Community reeling after 'beautiful, friendly couple' found dead

A neighbourhood is in shock after two people were found dead inside a Richmond Hill home. As Shauna Hunt reports, this is the second time in less than a week that police wellness checks have uncovered tragedies.

11h ago

4:23
Charges laid in extortion cases targeting South Asian community
Charges laid in extortion cases targeting South Asian community

A month after launching its Extortion Investigative Task Force, Peel Regional Police say dozens of charges have been laid in connection to a number of cases targeting the South Asian community. Faiza Amin reports.

16h ago

2:44
The mysterious disappearance of a Scarborough father has family concerned
The mysterious disappearance of a Scarborough father has family concerned

Last August was the last time 22-year-old Kristopher Shamor Glen was seen. His mother is speaking out, hoping to get answers as to where he may be. Pat Taney reports.

17h ago

2:07
Unseasonal warm temperatures coming for Toronto
Unseasonal warm temperatures coming for Toronto

It's uncommon to see anything close to daytime highs of 10 C in February, but that's what is on the way in Toronto. Temperatures will gradually rise in the next 48 hours, with rain expected by the weekend.
More Videos