Biden won’t call for redactions in special counsel report on classified documents handling

President Joe Biden greet members of the audience during a reception in recognition of Black History Month in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Zeke Miller And Colleen Long, The Associated Press

Posted February 8, 2024 11:54 am.

Last Updated February 8, 2024 12:12 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will not seek any redactions in a report by the Justice Department special counsel investigating his handling of classified documents, the White House said Thursday, clearing the way for its release.

White House Counsel’s office spokesman Ian Sams said the White House had notified the Justice Department that it had completed a review of the report Thursday morning. “In keeping with his commitment to cooperation and transparency throughout this investigation, the president declined to assert privilege over any portion of the report,” he said.

The yearlong investigation centered on the improper retention of classified documents by Biden from his time as a senator and as vice president. Sensitive records were found in 2022 and 2023 at his Delaware home and at a private office that he used in between his service in the Obama administration and becoming president.

It came amid a wider Justice Department investigation that has led to charges against former President Donald Trump, who is accused of unlawfully retaining highly classified documents after he left office and refusing to hand them over to federal officials when demanded.

The White House review for potential executive privilege concerns appeared to be the final hurdle before the report would be released to Congress and the public. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a letter to Congress Wednesday that he was committed to disclosing as much of the document as possible once the White House review was complete.

Zeke Miller And Colleen Long, The Associated Press

