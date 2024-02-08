Bombardier reports Q4 profit down from year ago, revenue up

A view inside the fuselage of a Bombardier Challenger aircraft under construction is shown at Bombardier's Challenger manufacturing plant in Montreal, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Copyrighted

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 8, 2024 8:44 am.

Last Updated February 8, 2024 9:12 am.

MONTREAL — Bombardier Inc. reported a fourth-quarter profit of US$215 million, down from a profit of US$241 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

The aircraft maker, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the profit amounted to US$2.11 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, down from $2.40 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled US$3.06 billion for the quarter, up from US$2.66 billion in the last three months of 2022.

On an adjusted basis, the company says it earned US$1.37 per share in its fourth quarter, down from an adjusted profit of $2.10 per share a year earlier.

In its guidance for 2024, Bombardier says it expects to deliver between 150 and 155 aircraft compared with 138 aircraft deliveries in 2023.

Revenue for 2024 is forecast between US$8.4 billion and $8.6 billion, up from US$8 billion last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BBD.B)

The Canadian Press

