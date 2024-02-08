3 dead in overnight crash in Brampton

Three people are dead following an overnight crash in Brampton.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Bovaird Drive and Chinguacousy Road before 2 a.m. Thursday.

Peel paramedics tell CityNews they arrived to find a single-vehicle crashed. The three people inside were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are investigating to determine if any other vehicle may have been involved that did not remain at the scene.

Bovaird is closed in both directions east of Chinguacousy for the investigation.

This is a developing story. More to come.