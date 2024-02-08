What is Canada’s role in a chaotic world?

In today’s Big Story Podcast, the world is becoming more chaotic. Conflicts are flaring up everywhere. Traditionally, our country has had an outsized presence on the global stage. But within this new world disorder, Canada’s role as a peacekeeper is looking increasingly less relevant.

Louise Blais is a foreign policy analyst; formerly senior diplomat and Canada’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations. “We’re still not quite willing to have this view that we live in a world that we don’t all control and we cannot change,” says Blais.

As the world changes, what part should Canada play? What should we be doing about Gaza? About Ukraine? Do we even matter anymore on the global stage?