Christian Siriano rolls out a gala-worthy world in the sand for New York Fashion Week

Busy Philipps attends the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show at The Plaza Hotel during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) ©2023 Evan Agostini

By Leanne Italie, The Associated Press

Posted February 8, 2024 8:58 pm.

Last Updated February 8, 2024 9:12 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — There was nary a sandworm in sight Thursday night on the runway of Christian Siriano, but he definitely had “Dune” on his mind as he kicked off New York Fashion Week.

The glam squad of the sand had places to go and people to see in their earth tones and orange shimmer worthy of a Sahara sunset. The movie, and now a second coming up, was his jumping off point.

“I was like, what if we lived in this world that was kind of apocalyptic, but in the sand in the desert. But where’s the glamour? Where’s the eveningwear? What would they wear if people had to live in this culture on a planet?”

Well, velvet with lace in body-hugging gowns, for one, and lots of metallic copper tones, orange-hued tulle and ochre sparkle, apparently. Perhaps they’d leave Siriano’s oversize peplums and his spare enlarged shoulders at home.

Under the sparkling chandeliers at The Plaza, Siriano rolled out 60 looks for dinner and cocktail dressing, galas and other social-circuit affairs, mixing bare-chested men in jackets with dazzling displays of earth colors, including gentler creams in slinky gowns and tuxedo silhouettes for women in black.

The designer thinks often of other worlds, with a caveat: “Don’t forget the beauty.” He’s a particular fan of the sandy franchise starring Zendaya, who he’s dressed lots of times, and Timothée Chalamet, who he’d love to dress but hasn’t so far.

“Dune: Part Two” hits theaters March 1.

“I actually didn’t know that the new movie was coming out right now, so great timing. Maybe there will be something for him in this show,” he said of Chalamet with a giggle.

Gone, save for one black look, were Siriano’s huge signature ballgowns. He showed lots of mini looks, including some in gold shine with pops of red, the latter a color that’s having a moment.

He put Alicia Silverstone in red on his front row. She was joined by “Succession” star J. Smith-Cameron, Ashlee Simpson, Sophia Bush and Melanie Lynskey, all not in red. That did what red does: It popped.

“Red brings that nostalgia that we love, of great moments,” Siriano said. “I think girls love to feel sexy, powerful. That’s it!”

Leanne Italie, The Associated Press



Top Stories

Peel driving instructor charged for operating with 'extremely tinted front windows'
Peel driving instructor charged for operating with 'extremely tinted front windows'

A driving instructor in Peel Region was charged for operating their vehicle with what police determined were "extremely tinted front windows." A police spokesperson shared on X that a road safety officer...

1h ago

Boa snake found dead in Mississauga river likely abandoned, Animal Services says
Boa snake found dead in Mississauga river likely abandoned, Animal Services says

Animal services say that a smaller boa constrictor snake species found dead on the shores of the Credit River recently was likely abandoned, as officials deliver a separate warning of wildlife concerns...

2h ago

How warmer winter weather is impacting the environment in the Greater Toronto Area
How warmer winter weather is impacting the environment in the Greater Toronto Area

Toronto Pearson airport weather records show a sharp decrease in snowfall compared to the average. There have above-normal temperatures too.

40m ago

1 man found shot in lobby of Toronto building: police
1 man found shot in lobby of Toronto building: police

One person is being treated for injuries after being found with a gunshot wound inside a building in Toronto's Liberty Village, police said. Authorities received 911 calls of a shooting in the Ordnance...

2h ago

