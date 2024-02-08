Cineplex reports $9M Q4 loss, revenue up from year ago

TORONTO — Cineplex Inc. reported a fourth-quarter loss $9 million compared with a profit of $10.2 million a year earlier as its revenue edged higher.

The movie theatre company says the loss amounted to 14 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a profit of 16 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $315.1 million, up from $309.9 million in the last three months of 2022.

The increase in revenue came as theatre attendance rose to 9.6 million patrons compared with 9.2 million a year earlier.

Box office revenue per patron was $12.90, down from $13.06 a year earlier, while concession revenue per patron was $9.28, up from $8.93 in the same quarter in 2022.

Cineplex also announced a refinancing plan it says will improve its financial flexibility and reduce the dilutive impact of its convertible debentures.

