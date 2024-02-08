Dental providers aren’t smiling about reimbursement under federal plan

Several dentists and hygienists fear they won't be fairly paid for services under the new federal dental program, and they worry it will jeopardize the success of the massive new program. Dental instruments are shown in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, April 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Staff

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 8, 2024 2:22 pm.

Last Updated February 8, 2024 2:26 pm.

OTTAWA — Some dentists and hygienists fear they won’t be fairly paid for services under a new federal dental plan, and they worry it will jeopardize the success of the massive program.

Each province and territory has its own guide to how much dental services cost.

The federal reimbursement plan closely resembles what the government pays as part of its benefits program for First Nations and Inuit, which is typically less than is recommended by provincial and territorial guides.

Ontario Dental Association president Dr. Brock Nicolucci says that means dentists may not want to sign up to take part, or patients may have to pay the difference out of pocket.

Federal officials say the reimbursement amounts are meant to be fair to providers and responsible with public funds. 

The plan is expected to provide coverage to uninsured families with a household income under $90,000, starting with seniors in May.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2023.

The Canadian Press

