EU lawmakers seek an investigation into Serbia vote fraud allegations with an eye to freezing funds

Opposition lawmakers hold banners reading: "Stole the elections" during a Serbia's parliament constitutive session in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. Serbia's National Assembly held an inaugural session on Tuesday as ruling nationalists ignored widespread reports that parliamentary and municipal elections held in December were marred by vote rigging and other irregularities. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Lorne Cook, The Associated Press

Posted February 8, 2024 7:34 am.

Last Updated February 8, 2024 7:42 am.

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers called on Thursday for an independent investigation into allegations of vote-rigging in Serbia and demanded that EU funds be cut off if the authorities in Belgrade fail to cooperate with the inquiry or are found to be implicated in election irregularities.

The governing Serbian Progressive party of populist Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić won the Dec. 17 parliamentary and municipal elections, securing 129 seats in the 250-seat assembly. The opposition Serbia Against Violence coalition finished a distant second with 65 seats.

A vote-monitoring mission set up by international rights watchdogs said in a preliminary report that the polls were “marred by harsh rhetoric, bias in the media, pressure on public sector employees and misuse of public resources.”

Serious irregularities included alleged cases of vote-buying and ballot box stuffing, according to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, which aren’t part of the EU, and the European Parliament.

In a resolution, passed in a 461-53 vote with 43 abstentions, the lawmakers noted with “serious concern” that evidence collected by observers showed that irregularities “may have critically impacted” voting results, notably in the capital Belgrade, and “undermined the legitimacy” of the polls.

The resolution called for “an independent investigation by respected international legal experts and institutions” into all the polls, with “special attention” focused on what happened in Belgrade.

The lawmakers called “for the suspension of EU funding on the basis of severe breaches of the rule of law in connection with Serbia’s elections,” should the authorities ignore the investigation’s findings or are found to have been directly involved in voter fraud.

The resolution has angered Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabić.

“I can hardly put into words the extent to which the European Parliament’s resolution is scandalous,” Brnabić said, and she condemned opposition officials for traveling to the EU legislature to lobby for the resolution to take a tough line.

“They want MEPs (members of the European Parliament) to line up our citizens, for Serbs to account to them, and I wonder how can they have the right to humiliate the citizens of Serbia in this way,” Brnabić said. “Shame on them.”

The resolution, adopted during a plenary sitting in Strasbourg, France, is nonbinding but it constitutes yet another official expression of concern about Vučić and his party. Vučić’s ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin and his failure to enforce EU sanctions on Moscow have dismayed many.

Serbia is a candidate to join the 27-country EU, and Thursday’s resolution underlined that Belgrade’s membership talks “should advance only if the country makes significant progress on its EU-related reforms.”

On Tuesday, Serbia’s National Assembly held a tense inaugural session as the ruling nationalists ignored the reports of vote-rigging and other irregularities.

As it started, opposition lawmakers gathered around the speaker’s stand, whistling, booing and holding signs that read “You Stole the Elections.” Others held photos of Vučić with a caption that read “The mafia boss.”

Supporters of the ruling party displayed a large banner denouncing the opposition.

___

Dusan Stojanovic in Belgrade contributed to this report.

Lorne Cook, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 dead in overnight single-vehicle crash in Brampton
3 dead in overnight single-vehicle crash in Brampton

Three people are dead following an overnight crash in Brampton. Emergency crews were called to the area of Bovaird Drive and Chinguacousy Road around 1:30 a.m. Thursday for reports of a single-vehicle...

22m ago

'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Canada selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs
'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Canada selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs

BCE Inc. is selling off 45 of its 103 regional radio stations as it cuts nine per cent of its workforce, including journalists and other workers at its Bell Media subsidiary. The affected stations are...

13m ago

Fog advisory in place for Toronto, GTA ahead of expected record-breaking warmup
Fog advisory in place for Toronto, GTA ahead of expected record-breaking warmup

It will likely be a slower Thursday morning drive for GTA commuters with Toronto and the rest of the region blanketed under a fog advisory. Visibility is reduced to zero in some spots and Environment...

49m ago

Toronto man made hateful comments in Scarborough store before assaulting, robbing customer: police
Toronto man made hateful comments in Scarborough store before assaulting, robbing customer: police

A Toronto man is facing charges after allegedly making hateful remarks towards an employee and customer inside a Scarborough store and then assaulting and robbing the customer. Officers were called...

1h ago

Top Stories

3 dead in overnight single-vehicle crash in Brampton
3 dead in overnight single-vehicle crash in Brampton

Three people are dead following an overnight crash in Brampton. Emergency crews were called to the area of Bovaird Drive and Chinguacousy Road around 1:30 a.m. Thursday for reports of a single-vehicle...

22m ago

'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Canada selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs
'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Canada selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs

BCE Inc. is selling off 45 of its 103 regional radio stations as it cuts nine per cent of its workforce, including journalists and other workers at its Bell Media subsidiary. The affected stations are...

13m ago

Fog advisory in place for Toronto, GTA ahead of expected record-breaking warmup
Fog advisory in place for Toronto, GTA ahead of expected record-breaking warmup

It will likely be a slower Thursday morning drive for GTA commuters with Toronto and the rest of the region blanketed under a fog advisory. Visibility is reduced to zero in some spots and Environment...

49m ago

Toronto man made hateful comments in Scarborough store before assaulting, robbing customer: police
Toronto man made hateful comments in Scarborough store before assaulting, robbing customer: police

A Toronto man is facing charges after allegedly making hateful remarks towards an employee and customer inside a Scarborough store and then assaulting and robbing the customer. Officers were called...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:07
Frontline workers in York Region report domestic violence rates rising 
Frontline workers in York Region report domestic violence rates rising 

Frontline workers in York Region have noticed a considerable uptick in domestic violence cases in the past year. Tina Yazdani with what's behind the disturbing trend.

12h ago

2:28
Community reeling after 'beautiful, friendly couple' found dead
Community reeling after 'beautiful, friendly couple' found dead

A neighbourhood is in shock after two people were found dead inside a Richmond Hill home. As Shauna Hunt reports, this is the second time in less than a week that police wellness checks have uncovered tragedies.

15h ago

4:23
Charges laid in extortion cases targeting South Asian community
Charges laid in extortion cases targeting South Asian community

A month after launching its Extortion Investigative Task Force, Peel Regional Police say dozens of charges have been laid in connection to a number of cases targeting the South Asian community. Faiza Amin reports.

19h ago

2:44
The mysterious disappearance of a Scarborough father has family concerned
The mysterious disappearance of a Scarborough father has family concerned

Last August was the last time 22-year-old Kristopher Shamor Glen was seen. His mother is speaking out, hoping to get answers as to where he may be. Pat Taney reports.

20h ago

2:07
Unseasonal warm temperatures coming for Toronto
Unseasonal warm temperatures coming for Toronto

It's uncommon to see anything close to daytime highs of 10 C in February, but that's what is on the way in Toronto. Temperatures will gradually rise in the next 48 hours, with rain expected by the weekend.
More Videos