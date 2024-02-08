Friend of Edmundson’s accuser has no memory of searching for her on night of assault

OTTAWA — The Crown has called two more witnesses in former vice-admiral Haydn Edmundson’s sexual assault trial.

The woman who accuses Edmundson of raping her more than 30 years ago testified for three days this week, telling the court she was in a junior rank and he was a lieutenant commander at the time.

The woman, who cannot be named because of a publication ban, testified that she was off duty and planned to go out with friends in 1991 when the assault happened aboard a navy ship.

She told court that Edmundson called her into his sleeping quarters that day and she felt trapped because he was a senior officer.

She says two of her friends went to look for her, but she was afraid and did not call out to them.

One of those friends took the stand today and says he doesn’t recall searching for her at all.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2024.

