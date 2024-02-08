Indigo Books & Music earns $10 million in third quarter, revenues dip

An Indigo bookstore is seen Wednesday, November 4, 2020, in Laval, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 8, 2024 5:36 pm.

Last Updated February 8, 2024 5:42 pm.

TORONTO — Indigo Books & Music Inc. says it earned $10 million in the latest quarter, down from $34.3 million a year earlier.

The retailer says revenues for its third quarter ended Dec. 30 were $370.6 million, down from $422.7 million during the same quarter in 2022. Earnings per diluted share were 35 cents, down from $1.22.

Indigo says disruptions throughout 2023, including a ransomware attack, negatively affected its results, particularly in e-commerce, which underperformed compared to retail. 

The company says it also saw consumers show increasing price sensitivity amid economic headwinds, with increased penetration of promotions and discounts. 

CEO Heather Reisman said in a press release that the results were “disappointing” and said the retailer is “deeply and effectively engaged in a turnaround.” 

The company recently received a proposal to take the retailer private from a pair of companies owned by controlling shareholder Gerald Schwartz.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:IDG)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 dead in 'high speed' overnight crash in Brampton
3 dead in 'high speed' overnight crash in Brampton

Three people are dead after what police say was a 'high-speed interaction' involving two vehicles early Thursday morning in Brampton. Police say a Volkswagen Jetta and a Nissan Altima were travelling...

1h ago

Police say intimate partner violence responsible for deaths of 3 people in Richmond Hill home
Police say intimate partner violence responsible for deaths of 3 people in Richmond Hill home

Police have released the cause of death and ages of three people found dead in a home in Richmond Hill last week. Investigators say they were called to the home on MacKay Drive in the area of Yonge...

7h ago

Toronto councillor proposes tax cut to help small businesses amid budget deliberations
Toronto councillor proposes tax cut to help small businesses amid budget deliberations

With final approval for Toronto's budget fast approaching, some of Mayor Olivia Chow's opponents are looking to make changes for the benefit of some small businesses across the city. The owner of Nunu...

53m ago

Toronto man arrested in random assault at store near High Park
Toronto man arrested in random assault at store near High Park

Toronto police arrested a 31-year-old man in a random assault near High Park that left another person with serious injuries. Investigators say around 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 19, the person entered a store...

3h ago

Top Stories

3 dead in 'high speed' overnight crash in Brampton
3 dead in 'high speed' overnight crash in Brampton

Three people are dead after what police say was a 'high-speed interaction' involving two vehicles early Thursday morning in Brampton. Police say a Volkswagen Jetta and a Nissan Altima were travelling...

1h ago

Police say intimate partner violence responsible for deaths of 3 people in Richmond Hill home
Police say intimate partner violence responsible for deaths of 3 people in Richmond Hill home

Police have released the cause of death and ages of three people found dead in a home in Richmond Hill last week. Investigators say they were called to the home on MacKay Drive in the area of Yonge...

7h ago

Toronto councillor proposes tax cut to help small businesses amid budget deliberations
Toronto councillor proposes tax cut to help small businesses amid budget deliberations

With final approval for Toronto's budget fast approaching, some of Mayor Olivia Chow's opponents are looking to make changes for the benefit of some small businesses across the city. The owner of Nunu...

53m ago

Toronto man arrested in random assault at store near High Park
Toronto man arrested in random assault at store near High Park

Toronto police arrested a 31-year-old man in a random assault near High Park that left another person with serious injuries. Investigators say around 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 19, the person entered a store...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:06
3 dead in single-vehicle Brampton crash
3 dead in single-vehicle Brampton crash

Three males were pronounced dead at the scene after a vehicle crashed overnight in Brampton

5h ago

2:07
Frontline workers in York Region report domestic violence rates rising 
Frontline workers in York Region report domestic violence rates rising 

Frontline workers in York Region have noticed a considerable uptick in domestic violence cases in the past year. Tina Yazdani with what's behind the disturbing trend.

21h ago

2:28
Community reeling after 'beautiful, friendly couple' found dead
Community reeling after 'beautiful, friendly couple' found dead

A neighbourhood is in shock after two people were found dead inside a Richmond Hill home. As Shauna Hunt reports, this is the second time in less than a week that police wellness checks have uncovered tragedies.
4:23
Charges laid in extortion cases targeting South Asian community
Charges laid in extortion cases targeting South Asian community

A month after launching its Extortion Investigative Task Force, Peel Regional Police say dozens of charges have been laid in connection to a number of cases targeting the South Asian community. Faiza Amin reports.

2:44
The mysterious disappearance of a Scarborough father has family concerned
The mysterious disappearance of a Scarborough father has family concerned

Last August was the last time 22-year-old Kristopher Shamor Glen was seen. His mother is speaking out, hoping to get answers as to where he may be. Pat Taney reports.

More Videos