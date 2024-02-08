Joly urges more funding to hire Canadian diplomats, amid Liberal cutbacks on spending

Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly waits to appear at the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development, Wednesday, February 7, 2024 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted February 8, 2024 2:01 pm.

Last Updated February 8, 2024 2:12 pm.

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is asking MPs to support more funding for Global Affairs Canada, despite the Liberals undertaking cutbacks across the government.

Joly says that the United States, France and rapidly developing countries are staffing up to meet the challenges of an increasingly complex world. 

She says Canada needs more diplomats if it wants to have an influence in the Indo-Pacific and other key regions. 

She also says more investment in government information technology is needed, citing more frequent cyberattacks. 

Global Affairs Canada confirmed last week it was investigating a cyberattack and data breach that had forced it to limit remote access to its networks, two years after a similar incident.

Joly is asserting the need for investment despite the government’s plan to cut expenditures by $7.1 billion over five years overall, starting with a three per cent cut on most departments. 

Joly made her comments to MPs at a meeting of the House of Commons foreign-affairs committee on Wednesday evening.

Senators have also been warning that the foreign service can’t reform itself while facing cutbacks.

“I really hope that we can all agree on the fact that we need to invest more in our diplomats. It is important that we have our resources,” Joly said. 

“This is an opportunity for you to say, ‘Yes, I believe in the work Canada does at the international level,’ and I’ll be frank, it should not be partisan.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2024.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police say intimate partner violence responsible for deaths of 3 people in Richmond Hill home
Police say intimate partner violence responsible for deaths of 3 people in Richmond Hill home

Police have released the cause of death and ages of three people found dead in a home in Richmond Hill last week. Investigators say they were called to the home on MacKay Drive in the area of Yonge...

4h ago

3 dead in overnight single-vehicle crash in Brampton
3 dead in overnight single-vehicle crash in Brampton

Three people are dead following an overnight crash in Brampton. Emergency crews were called to the area of Bovaird Drive and Chinguacousy Road around 1:30 a.m. Thursday for reports of a single-vehicle...

2h ago

'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Media selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs
'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Media selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs

Bell Media is ending multiple television newscasts and making other programming cuts after its parent company announced widespread layoffs and the sale of 45 of its 103 regional radio stations. In...

1h ago

Toronto man arrested in random assault at store near High Park
Toronto man arrested in random assault at store near High Park

Toronto police arrested a 31-year-old man in a random assault near High Park that left another person with serious injuries. Investigators say around 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 19, the person entered a store...

14m ago

Top Stories

Police say intimate partner violence responsible for deaths of 3 people in Richmond Hill home
Police say intimate partner violence responsible for deaths of 3 people in Richmond Hill home

Police have released the cause of death and ages of three people found dead in a home in Richmond Hill last week. Investigators say they were called to the home on MacKay Drive in the area of Yonge...

4h ago

3 dead in overnight single-vehicle crash in Brampton
3 dead in overnight single-vehicle crash in Brampton

Three people are dead following an overnight crash in Brampton. Emergency crews were called to the area of Bovaird Drive and Chinguacousy Road around 1:30 a.m. Thursday for reports of a single-vehicle...

2h ago

'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Media selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs
'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Media selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs

Bell Media is ending multiple television newscasts and making other programming cuts after its parent company announced widespread layoffs and the sale of 45 of its 103 regional radio stations. In...

1h ago

Toronto man arrested in random assault at store near High Park
Toronto man arrested in random assault at store near High Park

Toronto police arrested a 31-year-old man in a random assault near High Park that left another person with serious injuries. Investigators say around 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 19, the person entered a store...

14m ago

Most Watched Today

1:06
3 dead in single-vehicle Brampton crash
3 dead in single-vehicle Brampton crash

Three males were pronounced dead at the scene after a vehicle crashed overnight in Brampton

2h ago

2:07
Frontline workers in York Region report domestic violence rates rising 
Frontline workers in York Region report domestic violence rates rising 

Frontline workers in York Region have noticed a considerable uptick in domestic violence cases in the past year. Tina Yazdani with what's behind the disturbing trend.

18h ago

2:28
Community reeling after 'beautiful, friendly couple' found dead
Community reeling after 'beautiful, friendly couple' found dead

A neighbourhood is in shock after two people were found dead inside a Richmond Hill home. As Shauna Hunt reports, this is the second time in less than a week that police wellness checks have uncovered tragedies.

21h ago

4:23
Charges laid in extortion cases targeting South Asian community
Charges laid in extortion cases targeting South Asian community

A month after launching its Extortion Investigative Task Force, Peel Regional Police say dozens of charges have been laid in connection to a number of cases targeting the South Asian community. Faiza Amin reports.

2:44
The mysterious disappearance of a Scarborough father has family concerned
The mysterious disappearance of a Scarborough father has family concerned

Last August was the last time 22-year-old Kristopher Shamor Glen was seen. His mother is speaking out, hoping to get answers as to where he may be. Pat Taney reports.

More Videos