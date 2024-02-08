King Charles III is doing ‘extremely well’ after cancer diagnosis, queen says at charity event

FILE - Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive to attend the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England on Dec. 25, 2023. Upon receiving his first treatment for cancer, Britain's King Charles III retreated to Sandringham House, a private estate. That's where the monarch has long taken refuge while walking and shooting along the windswept North Sea coast of eastern England. Sandringham, the private home of the last six British monarchs, sits amid parkland, gardens and working farms about 110 miles (180 kilometers) north of London. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted February 8, 2024 4:59 pm.

Last Updated February 8, 2024 5:13 pm.

LONDON (AP) — Queen Camilla said Thursday that King Charles III is doing well given his cancer diagnosis, adding that he has been touched by the messages of support he’s received from the public.

Camilla traveled from Sandringham House to Salisbury Cathedral on Thursday to attend a concert celebrating the work of local charities. Among the first people she met were workers from Wiltshire Air Ambulance, who offered hope that the king was doing well.

“Well he’s doing extremely well under the circumstances,” Camilla said. “He’s very touched by all the letters and the messages the public have been sending from everywhere – that’s very cheering.”

The British monarch has been recuperating at his Sandringham estate in eastern England following his first treatment for an unspecified type of cancer. Buckingham Palace announced the diagnosis earlier this week.

___

